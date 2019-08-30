Friday
Jazz in the Park
Downtown Christiansted will come alive with the sound of music tonight when Community Music Inc. puts on its free monthly Jazz in the Park concert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. inside the Bandstand on the lawn of Fort Christiansvaern. The musical lineup includes Shane Laurence on trumpet, a former student of Mario Thomas and a current student of the University of the Virgin Islands. The Community Music Band, with trumpeter Eddie Russell, will be joined by Stanley Jacobs on flute and/or Brono Hendricks on saxophone, both from the band Ten Sleepless Knights for a fusion of jazz, salsa and quelbe. Parking will be available in the National Park Service parking lot, which will remain open until 8 p.m.
Documentary
A free screening of the documentary, “Unmanned: America’s Drone Wars,” investigating the impact of U.S. drone strikes at home and abroad, will be shown tonight at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Christiansted. The film features more than 70 interviews, including a former American drone operator, drone strike victims’ families, investigative journalists and top military officials. Call 340-227-0558 for details.
Saturday
Havensight Hop
Show your support for the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum with the Havensight Hop, Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. Buy a passport at the museum across from Havensight Mall on St. Thomas or at Virgin Haven for $50 ($100 value) and visit participating businesses for a free featured drink or food item and to get your passport book stamped. Vote on your favorite drink by texting your pick. The winning location receives a trophy for Best Museum Mixed Drink. Show your fully stamped passport book and get drink tickets, redeemable at the museum’s Masquerade Ball.
All proceeds benefit museum programs.
Yoga and wine
Breathe St. Thomas will hold a Vino & Vinyasa session Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ashley Rose will lead a vinyasa yoga session, followed by an after-hours wine tasting and social hour next door at Barefoot Buddha. All wines have been donated by Bellows International to support Breathe St. Thomas’ kids program. Cost is a sliding donation of $20 to $30. Reserve a space at www.breathestthomas.com/schedule.
Kids’ paint and sip
A kids’ Back to School Paint and Sip will be held Saturday at Chops in Sunny Isles Shopping Center on St. Croix at 1 p.m. Food, drinks and all supplies are included for $30. Reservations are required. Call 340-778-2467.
Sunday
‘Country Music’ film
Join WTJX for a free screening of “Country Music,” a film by Ken Burns, Sunday at Coconut Nightclub on St. Croix starting at 4 p.m.
New moon circle
A new moon circle hosted by Sacred Phoenix Fire Collective will be held Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m. The event includes a cacao-guided meditation, a fire ceremony and a share circle. Suggested donation is $5 to $25. To pre-register email kikiwanderlust@gmail.com or call 340-201-2225.
Monday
Renew symposium
The Renew Mind and Body Symposium will be held Monday starting at 9 a.m. at the V.I. Christian Ministries’ sanctuary in Bolongo Bay on St. Thomas. The guest speaker will be communication pathologist, cognitive neuroscientist and author Dr. Caroline Leaf. Pastor Adelle Penn Brown will also speak. Refreshments and lunch will be available for purchase at this free event. Register online at myvicm.com or call 340-774-4904 for information.
