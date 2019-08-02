Friday
Summer research
Hosted by the Emerging Caribbean Scientists, the 2019 Summer Student Research Symposium will be held today from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of the Virgin Islands St. Thomas campus library.
Dozens of UVI undergraduate students will showcase their research projects with poster presentations. High school students, teachers, counselors, parents and the community are encouraged to attend to interact with students and learn about programs and opportunities available at UVI’s College of Science and Mathematics. For more information, call 340-692-4109, email ecs@uvi.edu or visit http://ecs.uvi.edu.
Poetry Night
Island Rootz Vegan Restaurant in Charlotte Amalie holds a poetry, spoken word and open mic night every Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Basket weaving
A basket weaving demonstration will be held today and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Annaberg Ruins on St. John with weaver Matthew Gibney Hosted by the Friends of the V.I. National Park, the event is free.
Sip and stretch
A Sip and Stretch yoga class will be held tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sugar Apple Bed & Breakfast with Suki Eleaterio. Pool-side yoga will be followed by vegan smoothies and conscious conversation. Cost is $20 and includes both the yoga class and a smoothie. Wine and cocktails will also be available for sale.
Candle making
A candle making class will be held at Cultured Naturals Body Care in Christiansted Sunday at noon. Make your own soy candles with scent notes of your choice with vegan ingredients, clean burning wicks and phthalate-free fragrances. Class is $50 with 10 percent off for two or more. Call 340-626-8232 to register.
Saturday
Yoga 101
Yoga 101: Understanding the practice and philosophy with Suki Eleuterio will be held at The Courtyard in Christiansted on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $30 and will include written materials. Reservations are required at https://thecourtyardstx.punchpass.com/classes/4158729.
Girlfriend’s Day
My Girlfriend’s Closet in Christiansted will hold its annual summer closing and National Girlfriend’s Day celebration Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with sales and specials, treats and fun with fellow women of style and entrepreneurship.$5 Paparazzi Jewelry will be offered and skin and makeup consultations with Younique Products will be available.
Sunday
Sacred circle
Hosted by Sacred Phoenix Fire Collective, a New Moon Sacred Circle will be held Sunday at Sugar Apple Bed & Breakfast in Christiansted. An opening meditation begins at 6 p.m., followed by an intention setting practice at 6: 30 p.m. and a fire manifestation ceremony at 7 p.m. Light snacks and refreshments will be offered. All genders are welcome at this official Wind Woman Project Circle event. Call 340-201-2225 to RSVP or pre-register. Space is limited.
First Nautiversary
Join Nauti Bar and Grille for their second Nautiversary Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy food, music, games, raffles, a BBQ, drinks and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Queen Louise Home for Children. Call 340-718-0544 for details.
Monday
Jiu-jitsu for kids
A five-day Jiu-jitsu kids camp will begin Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Croix Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Christiansted for children ages eight to 12. No previous experience is necessary. Cost is $100.
Tuesday
Dominoes
The St. Thomas Domino League meets every Tuesday at Sib’s on the Mountain at 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $55 per person or $100 for a team of two. Send your name/team name, contact number, email address(es) to frcdevelopment@gmail.com to register. Must be 18 or older to enter. Proceeds from the entry fee benefit Family Resource Center.
Toddler Tuesday
Toddler Tuesday is held each week at the fort in Christiansted. Moms can let the kids play from 10 a.m. to noon while moms connect with other island moms. This first free event will include a meet and greet including drinks and light snacks.
Garden meditation
A guided meditation in the garden will be held at the St. George Village Botanical Garden on St. Croix from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. A donation is requested. Admission to the garden for meditation is free. For more information please call 340-692-2874 or email infoatthegarden@ gmail.com.
Thursday
National Park talk
Join the National Park Service at the Danish West India & Guinea Company Warehouse building in Christiansted Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for their free monthly lecture series. Call 340-773-1460 for more information.
