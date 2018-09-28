Friday
Pistarckle auditions
Pistarckle Theater announces auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace” tonight at 6 and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the theater in Tillett Gardens, St. Thomas. Casting is open to all. For more details, contact Resident Director Frank Bartolucci at (340) 998-5611 or email to francisbartolucci@yahoo.com.
Jazz night
A Jazz in the Park concert will be held tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 on the lawn of Fort Christiasnvaern in Christiansted.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy this free event. The monthly Jazz in the Park is hosted by Community Music, Inc., and includes an impressive roster of local and international jazz musicians including local musician Eddie Russell and his jazz band. Admission is free and all families are welcome. Bring your own food and drinks, or support the local restaurants by dining out before or after the event.
Saturday
Coki clean-up
Coral World Ocean Park is hosting a Coastweeks cleanup at Coki Point and Water Bay Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Land volunteers will meet in the Coral World parking area. Trash bags, latex gloves and a cooler of water will be provided. Volunteer divers and snorkelers will meet at Coki Beach Dive Club, which will provide equipment free of charge. The first 30 participants will receive a free day pass to Coral World Ocean Park.
St. John clean-up
The Virgin Islands National Park will host an underwater Princess Bay cleanup on St. John on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park will provide transportation from the Cruz Bay Visitors Center and back for up to 15 people. The taxi leaves at 11:30 a.m. Participants may also meet at Princess Bay at 12:15 p.m. Bring water, snacks, snorkel gear and a mesh bag for collecting trash if possible.
Shop festival
A Pop-Up Shop Festival will be held Saturday starting at 7 a.m. at the band stand in Long Bush, Tortola. Vendors will showcase their products, including school stationery supplies, electronic accessories, clothing and shoes, bath and body products, bags, jewelry, lingerie, natural skin care, beauty products and more.
Dance audition
The Caribbean Dance Company of the Virgin Islands in Christiansted will hold auditions Saturday for dancers, actors and people who move well to teach social and emotional skills through ballroom dance in St. Croix public schools. Auditions start at 2 p.m. Call 973-769-2161 or visit www.dancingclassrooms.org for details.
Rotary youth
An Interest Meeting for Young People will be hosted by Rotary Club of St. Croix West in Frederiksted on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Young people from the ages of 12 through 29 are invited to find out about the youth clubs associated with Rotary International — Rotaract and Interact.
Sunday
Wellness festival
An Interfaith Wellness Festival will be held Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.on the St. Croix campus of the University of the Virgin Islands celebrating peace, joy, unity and diversity.
Youth fair
The St. Croix Long Term Recovery Group will host a free Youth Opportunity Fair on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sunny Isle amphitheater. Activities include youth activities enrollment, disaster preparedness information and supplies, giveaways, live performances, and more. Visit www.stxltrg.org for more information.
Monday
Open house
The Women’s Coalition of St. Croix in Christiansted will host an open house Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Meet the staff and ask any questions you may have about building peace and healthy relationships for everyone in our community. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday
Meditation
Meditation in the Garden is held every Tuesday at the Bodine Visitors Center Pavilion in the St. George Botanical Garden on St. Croix at 12:30 p.m. Donations are accepted to keep the class going. After meditation, feel free to sit with the orchid collection or walk the historic grounds of Estate St. George.
Thursday
Garden yoga
Garden Zen — Yoga in the Garden is held Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the St. George Botanical Garden on St. Croix. Bring your own mat if you have one. This class is open to all levels. Contact Lindsey at Lindsey.VanWagner@gmail.com for information.
