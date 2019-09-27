Friday
Movie night
Caribbean Covenant Ministries will present a movie tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Living Word Family Ministries on St. Thomas. Admission is $5. Refreshments will be on sale.
Paint & sip
A Paint n’ Sip art class will be held tonight at Barbara’s Art Studio in Apothecary Hall in Christiansted from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Class cost is $35 per person and includes supplies and instruction. Reservations are required. Text Barbara at 340-514-9038 to register.
Saturday
Candle making
Cultured Naturals Body Care in Christiansted will conduct a soy candle making class Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Make your own handmade soap with scent notes of your choice. Candles are made with vegan ingredients with clean burning wicks and phthalate free fragrance. Cost is $50. Get a 10 percent discount for groups of two or more. Call 340-626-8232 for information.
Kids’ art
A kid’s art class will be held with artist Barbara Gelardi at her studio in Apothecary Hall in Christiansted Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Class cost is $25 per child and includes supplies and instruction. Parents can stay and paint with their kids for the parent buddy fee of $20. Text Barbara at 340-514-9038 for reservations.
Puppy party
A PAWty in the PAWking Lot hosted by the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Pet Place adoption center on Northside Road in LaGrande Princesse, next door to Food Town on St. Croix. Light bites for humans will be provided and durable West Paw dog toys will be for sale for 20 percent off. Meet adoptable dogs and pups, or adopt a cat for $20. Visit www.stcroixawc.org for more information.
Sunday
Slow down dinner
A slow down dinner will be held Sunday at the Ridge to Reef farm in Frederiksted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy six plated courses of farm fresh food and a live fire dancing performance by Coral Fire. Coolers are welcomed, with no corking fees. A donation of $60 to $100 per person is recommended, plus tip and optional drink extras. Donations support the V.I. Farm to School program, which is delivering weekly to the St. Croix school district. To RSVP, text 340-473-1557.
Coki cleanup
As part of the International Coastal Cleanup “Turn the Tide on Trash” efforts, a Coki Point cleanup will be held Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. Land volunteers will meet in the Coral World parking area. Trash bags, latex gloves and a cooler of water will be provided. Dive and snorkel volunteers will meet at Coki Beach Dive Club, which will provide equipment free of charge. The first 30 participants will receive a free day pass to Coral World Ocean Park.
Game night
Southgate Baptist Church in Christiansted will host a free family game night Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy board games such as Monopoly, Settlers of Catan, Uno, Connect Four, Life, Chess, Apples to Apples, Bibleopoly, Taboo, Guesstures, Dutch Blitz, The Farming Game and more. Call 340-514-3751 for details.
Monday
Heart talk
A Heart Strong Power Talk and free dinner will be hosted by Paradise Chiropractic and Wellness Center at Schneider Regional Medical Center Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cardiologist and heart specialist Dr. Ahmet Sayan will be co-presenting at the talk and Chef Colin will feature Island Edge Culinary. To reserve your spot call 340-714-4325 or email outreach.stt@paradisechirovi.com. Tickets are free of charge.
Tuesday
St. John choir
Everyone age 15 and older, or ages 9 to 14 with an accompanying adult, is welcome to join the St. John Recovery Choir, with rehearsals beginning Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Gifft Hill School lower campus. No experience is necessary but members must be committed to rehearsals and practicing. Rehearsals take place Tuesday evenings, and registration will close Nov. 1. The choir will spend 10 weeks preparing for holiday concerts. Those who are able are asked to contribute $30 toward the cost of materials. To register, email info@singstjohn.org or call or text 802-380-0761.
