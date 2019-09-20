Saturday
Snorkel clinic
The St. Croix Environmental Association will hold a snorkel clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Southgate Coastal Reserve. The clinic is open to all age levels and experience levels. Snorkeling masks, snorkels and vests will be provided free of charge. To register email info@atsea@gmail.com or call 340-773-1989.
Bee Buzzaar
A Beekeepers’ Buzzaar will be held at the V.I. Department of Agriculture Fairgrounds Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local vendors will sell honey, soaps, candies, candles, bee’s wax, lip balm, lotion and other bee products. Demonstrations by Fresh Start and the St. Croix Environmental Association will be held on how to care for bees year round, especially in the event of a hurricane.
Fitness workshop
A free fitness workshop with Fit 4 Life VI instructor Roberta Etienne will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Verne I. Richards Veteran Memorial Park in Frederiksted. The event is sponsored by V.I. Triathlon Federation in honor of National Recovery Month. For more information call 340-227-0558.
Selichot
The Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas will present a movie and candlelit service for Selichot on Saturday. The film “The Band’s Visit” will be shown at 8 p.m. at Lilienfeld House. Following the film will be a candlelit service in the synagogue at 10 p.m. Call 340-774-4312 for more information.
Silent skate party
Kuiet Fete will host a Silent Headphone Skate Party Saturday at the One for All Multipurpose Center on St. Thomas from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be music by Top Notch DJs and food and drink for sale. Admission in $20 and includes headphones and skate rental. A free shuttle from the Nisky area will be provided starting at 9:30 p.m. Call 340-473-5917 for details.
Coastal cleanups
The St. Croix Environmental Association urges residents to participate in the 2019 International Coastal Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Southgate Coastal Reserve. The Virgin Islands Marine Advisory Service will also host its annual Coast Weeks beach cleanup Saturday on St. Thomas at Brewers Beach from 9 a.m. to noon and on St. Croix at Southgate Beach, Dorsh Beach and Altoona Lagoon.
Sunday
Jazz concert
Last weekend’s Jazz by the Sea was postponed because of inclement weather. It will be held this Sunday at 5 p.m. at Coral World Ocean Park. Music will be performed by the Shut Down Band, featuring the musical talents of the Virgin Islands. Tickets are available at the door and are $10 for adults and $4 for students. Nibbs Catering will provide food and beverages for sale and the Art Exchange will feature local artists in the courtyard.
Tuesday
Conscious circle
Breathe St. Thomas will host a Conscious Communication Circle with Laura Nagi Tuesday at 7 p.m. at their studio in Havensight. The event is donation based. Proceeds benefit Breathe’s programs for children.
