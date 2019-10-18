Friday
Pistarckle musical
Pistarckle Theater continues its performances of the Tony Award winning Fats Waller musical review “Ain’t Misbehavin’” at the theater in Tillett Gardens on St. Thomas tonight and Saturday night at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $35. Call 340-775-7877 or purchase online at www.pistarckletheater.com.
Comedy night
A free open mic comedy night will be hosted at the Rock City Beer Barn in Port of Sale Mall on St. Thomas tonight from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Funniest comedian wins $50.
Shop and sip
CeCe’s Closet will offer thrift store shopping while sipping LaMarca Prosecco for a good cause at Shopping with Sparkles Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yacht Haven Grande Havana Nines location on St. Thomas. All proceeds benefit Family Resource Center.
Saturday
Costume workshop
The Virgin Islands Department of Education Division of Virgin Islands Cultural Education (DVICE) will hold the first installment of its Cultural Pop-Up Workshop Series for the 2019-2020 school year Saturday at the Canegata Ball Park on St. Croix. This free costume making, wire bending, moko jumbie and masquerading workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Snorkel clinic
The St. Croix Environmental Association will host a free snorkel clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Fort Frederik Beach in Frederiksted. Snorkels, vests and snorkel guides will be provided. Please bring a drinking water bottle and sun protective wear. Registration is not required, but always appreciated. Contact info.atsea@gmail.com or call 340-773-1989.
Dance party
A Domestic Violence Awareness Dance Party will be held at Beeston Hill Health and Wellness on St. Croix Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., sponsored by A Better Day Cafe and My Girlfriend’s Closet boutique. RSVP for a special pole dancing class from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by an artistic pole performance by guest artist Cece Marie Sanes of V.I. Vixxen. There will also be free Sexy SoKh classes by SoKh Caribbean Dance Fitness and special ‘purple’ cocktails by A Better Day Café, who will simultaneously celebrate their one-year anniversary. The event includes raffles and donations which will provide funding for local nonprofits addressing domestic violence in the territory. To support survivors and uplift women, My Girlfriend’s Closet will also sponsor childcare for the first thirty children of event participants from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and DJ Swain will provide music all night long.
Fun day
A Family Fun Day will be held at the Carolina Corral on Centerline Road on St. John Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Games will be available for all ages, plus pony and donkey rides. Build your own tacos by Lime Out with sides from Rhumblines and Longboard. Beverages will be provided by Calabash Market and the Tap Room. Enjoy some time with the animals and participate in a goat tie, chicken races, a donkey obstacle course, pet the pig and tape the tail or star on the donkey. At 1 p.m., competitions such as bottle relays, a sack race, a balloon toss and a tug-of-war will begin. A donation is requested at the gate with ticket sales for food and pony or donkey rides and a $2 raffle. Call 340-693-5779 or email info@horsesstjohn.
Meet the bats
Meet the Bats will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Magens Bay beach. Come out and learn about bats of the V.I. with displays on bat information, research, echolocation, bat houses and bat ecology as well as kids’ games and activities and a moonlight bat walk to see and listen to bats. All ages are welcome at this free event. Bring a flashlight. Call 340-344-9090 for details.
World Food Day
The University of the Virgin Islands will celebrate World Food Day on the Albert A. Sheen campus on St. Croix Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Activities include a food vendors court, a farmers market and free vegetable seedling distribution and workshops on tomato, breadfruit and lamb. Entrance fee is a non-perishable item for the food drive. For more information, contact Marthious Clavier at 340-692-4090 or call Evannie Jeremiah at 340-692-4094.
Gospel concert
521 Records will present a free Friends and Family Concert Saturday at 7 p.m. at the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church in Contant. The concert features music created, produced and performed by Virgin Islanders as well as a special guest appearance by gospel artist Daniel Johnson. All are welcome.
Sunday
Jazz night
The Jazz by the Sea: Virgo and Libra Birthday Celebration will be held Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Coral World Ocean Park on St. Thomas featuring Louis Taylor and the Caribbean Project. Admission is $10 and $4 for students with I.D. Nibbs Catering will provide food and drink for purchase and the Art Exchange will showcase works by local artists.
Monday
Nature hike
Hosted by the Friends of the V.I. National Park, a hike with a park ranger will be held along the Cinnamon Bay Nature loop Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Topics may include native plants and trees, history of the islands and watching wildlife. Meet at the entrance to the Nature Loop Trail. Contact the Virgin Islands National Park Visitor Center for more information at 340-776-6201.
Wednesday
Turtle snorkel
A ranger-guided Sea Turtle Snorkel will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Maho Bay, where endangered sea turtles can often be seen feeding in sea grass beds. Meet at the large gravel parking lot at the far end of Maho Bay. Bring your own snorkel gear. Contact the Virgin Islands National Park Visitor Center for more information at 340-776-6201.
Thursday
Haunted snorkel
Aqua Action Dive Center’s underwater haunted snorkel trail opens Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Secret Harbor on St. Thomas. Join them for a guided haunted snorkel tour using lights and spooky clues to help find the “long lost diver.” Recommended for children ages eight and up. $25 a person includes the 30-minute night guided haunted snorkel, gear and dive light. Tours are booked by reservation only. Call 340-775-6285. The trail will be available through next Sunday, Oct. 27.
Eco tour
A ranger-guided Water’s Edge Eco Tour will be held at the Annaberg Sugar Mill on St. John at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday to learn about the coastal habitats of Mary’s Creek and discover coastal plants and marine creatures. Water shoes are suggested. Contact the Virgin Islands National Park Visitor Center for information at 340-776-6201.
