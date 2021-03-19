During this journey, we are hearing good news about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is not only that help is on the way in the form of the various vaccines, but there is also coming a time when those who have been obedient to the word and the messages proclaimed by the health officials and scientists may experience a time when this pandemic will no longer be a threat to human civilization. This should give occasion for rejoicing, as we believe that there is coming a time when we will be able to worship God as our traditions dictate and fellowship with each other without fear of becoming infected with a life-threatening disease.
The days are surely coming, says the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with my people. This is the covenant that I will make after those days, I will write it on their hearts, and I will be their God and they shall be my people, Jer.31:31ff. In the midst of this present pandemic, the people of God are finding ways to proclaim the good news of salvation and are encouraging others to look to the Author of Life where we can find refuge at this present time.
As we continue our journey through Lent and COVID-19, may we see a parallel in the outcome! We know that after a period of austerity, we will come to a time of rejoicing. That progress should encourage us to persevere while we are experiencing the challenges or self-denials of the present time, knowing that we are heading to a better time. The sooner we recognize our situation and adjust to the realities that will enable us to remain obedient, the better off we will be now and in the future. By now we know that weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning, Ps 30:5
The prophet Jeremiah already gave us the assurance of God’s promises when he told us in 29:11, I know the plans I have for you, to give you prosperity and the future for which you hoped. So, it is for us to stand on God’s promises while abiding in his word, knowing that hope will not disappoint us. It is by keeping God’s word and following the instructions for this present time that will enable us to overcome the adversary and be victorious. We have the assurance of God‘s promises as children of the covenant, and It is through our active faith that we will overcome.
Therefore, everything we do from now onward must be done with a certain assurance that the God who has covenanted with us will not leave us nor forsake us. Even when the trials and the tempests of life are raging around us, God’s covenanted promises still stand. You see, when we walk with the Lord in the knowledge of his word, and when we obey all that which God has afforded us for our learning, it will only be a matter of time before we see the salvation or experience the deliverance of God. And if Jesus is our model, we will understand that we learn to wait upon God. Or put another way, we learn obedience through what we suffer knowing that our suffering will only last for a night, but our morning of joy will come. Scripture informs us that we must learn obedience through what Jesus suffered.
Right now, most of us are experiencing many trials and tribulations; but through our humility we will be found worthy to receive the promised inheritance. One’s humility, however, is not only walking around with a humble spirit, but also having a sense of service to those around and among us who are not able to give back the same service to us. Humility requires us to die to ourselves, to let go of our own self-importance, and clothe ourselves in the righteousness of God, thus finding ourselves equipped to do service in our communities. Please be mindful that the one we are called to imitate said that whoever serves must follow, and where he is, there will his servant be also.
If we are going to receive the reward of well done, good and faithful servant, then we must serve others. That is the church’s mission. This period of time offers a great opportunity for the church to rediscover her true mission to the world. It is during times like these that the world is hungry for the living bread. May we lift up that living bread for the world to see. When the church reaches out to her community, near or far, people will be drawn into the kingdom. The time has surely come when the church is called to stand upon the promises and to live into the covenant relationship: the mission and ministry to which we were commissioned in baptism.
— The Rt. Rev. E. Ambrose Gumbs is bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.