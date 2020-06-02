The Atlantic hurricane season of 2020 officially kicked off on Monday, but it already has been active — with two storm names used during the month of May, and on Monday the government of Mexico maintained tropical storm watches along its Gulf Coast for Tropical Depression Three.
In case you’re wondering which names are on the official list of those that will be used when new tropical storms start forming this year, here is the official storm name list from the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane season started Monday and runs through Nov. 30, although it’s not uncommon for some storms to develop earlier or later.
Tropical Storm Arthur and Tropical Storm Bertha both formed in May, so those names have already been used. The next storm that develops will be called Cristobal.
On Monday, the National Hurricane Center was watching tropical depression three in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. The system is actually associated with the remnants of an eastern Pacific tropical storm named Amanda.
“This disturbance is forecast to move northwestward over the southeastern portion of the Bay of Campeche later today or tonight where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support development,” the hurricane center said on Monday. “The system is then forecast to drift west or west-southwest over the southern Bay of Campeche through the middle of the week.”
How do storms get names?
The task of naming storms and retiring names (yes, some names actually get banned from future use) belongs to a regional committee of the World Meteorological Organization. The committee — which includes representatives of our country’s National Hurricane Center — has six lists of 21 names, covering six hurricane seasons.
After six years, the lists get recycled, so most of the names will be used again. However, every so often, the committee removes the names of storms that result in numerous fatalities or cause extremely costly damage.
Those names are pulled out of the rotation and replaced with new ones.
In 2019, the regional hurricane committee decided to retire the storm names of Florence and Michael, because of the widespread destruction they caused in 2018. Those names will be replaced in the rotation with Francine and Milton, starting in 2024.
In 2018, the committee retired the names of Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate, the four powerful hurricanes from 2017 that caused massive damage and multiple deaths in the United States and Caribbean.
Those names were replaced with Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel.