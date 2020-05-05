Only a few weeks ago, attorneys for the Virgin Islands government told a federal judge that the territory’s balance sheet was the best it’s been in years, and had improved to the point where there was ample cash to provide additional tax refunds.
The territory’s economic crisis “has lifted,” Assistant V.I. Attorney General Ariel Smith wrote in a motion filed March 12 in U.S. District Court, which sought to dismiss a lawsuit against the government by PriceSmart.
The lawsuit, filed by attorney Taylor Strickling, names as defendants the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue and its director, Joel Lee, and is asking the court to halt collection of the tax on shipping containers, similar to an ongoing federal injunction on the collection of excise tax that’s already cost the territory more than $60 million in revenue.
The lawsuit argues that the tax is discriminatory and violates the Constitution’s Commerce Clause. The suit seeks a refund of nearly $2 million in excise and container taxes collected from PriceSmart between 2016 and 2019.
Smith argued in the motion to dismiss the federal case that PriceSmart is challenging a territorial tax, “a matter of local concern — for which Virgin Islands’ courts offer an adequate remedy,” a tax refund, so the federal court has no jurisdiction.
But in previous cases with similar tax refund questions, the federal court did take up the lawsuits, finding that no possible remedy existed in the lower court because the local government doesn’t have enough cash to pay tax refunds.
“Admittedly, in the recent past this court has found [due to the Virgin Islands government’s precarious financial condition] that a refund would not be an adequate remedy,” Smith wrote. But there were “different circumstances than exist today,” and at the time, “the Virgin Islands government was, by its own definition, on the brink of financial collapse.”
The government’s “circumstances have changed,” including a $5 million appropriation to a “Budget Stabilization Fund” and payment of $64 million in overdue refunds through Tax Year 2017, with “an additional $40 million in payouts by the end of the calendar year 2020 which will bring the government up to Tax Year 2018,” Smith wrote. “Clearly, the economic crisis that made refunds an ineffective remedy in the Virgin Islands has lifted.”
“That narrative is unrecognizable to even the most casual observer of the government’s financial situation,” Strickling fired back Friday.
He pointed to an affidavit from Finance Commissioner Kirk Callwood filed April 27 as part of an unrelated case in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which “tells a much different story.”
“The government is not emerging from a short-lived tough spell. Rather, it ‘has had chronic cash flow challenges for many years,’ has still not fully recovered from the 2017 hurricanes, and is currently in a ‘precarious financial position’ and a ‘fiscal crisis,’” Strickling wrote, quoting from Callwood’s affidavit. “Indeed, ‘dire financial straits’ have been the government’s modus operandi for all of recent memory.”
He listed multiple financial calamities, including the government’s junk bond credit ratings, a report that “the government is now overleveraged by $2 billion in debt,” that “it illegally slashed government salaries across the board by 8% in 2011 and owes millions in backpay,” and a recent order to pay $63 million in overdue pension contributions and interest to the Government Employees’ Retirement System, which has been stayed pending appeal.
“The government had to bail out the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority just a few months ago because it had been unable to pay its bills to its fuel suppliers,” Strickling wrote.
Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, “unemployment claims have jumped to record highs while government revenues have dropped to unprecedented lows,” according to Callwood’s affidavit, and the $5 million rainy-day fund “is practically a rounding error compared to the magnitude of the government’s projected shortfall,” Strickling argued.
As was the case when the similar case was heard 19 months ago, “refund payments will be subject to availability of funds and subject to the government’s willingness to make refund payments its top priority ahead of payroll and allotments. The only difference now is that the government’s finances are in even worse condition than before,” Strickling wrote.
It’s unclear when there might be a ruling on the motion to dismiss. The case had been assigned to former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez, but was reassigned to U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy when he took the bench April 27.