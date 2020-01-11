CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A serial bank robber is prowling the Charlotte area and federal investigators say he is unmissable due to his questionable fashion choices.
In two of robberies, the man tried unsuccessfully to dress like a female, the FBI says. In a third case, nobody is sure what he was trying to pull off, though the look has been likened to a Wookiee from “Star Wars.”
The “Bad Wig Bandit,” as the FBI is calling him, has hit three banks in three weeks and “in each robbery, the suspect wore a different wig,” the agency said in a news release. Investigators say he struck a bank in Huntersville on Dec. 13, one in Gastonia on Jan. 8 and then hit a Wells Fargo five hours later that day in Belmont. The amount of money he has gotten isn’t being disclosed.
Social media is having a good laugh over the case, including many who have likened the man’s bold fashion choices to those of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
“Whatever woman is in his life, (she) should recognize her wigs,” a commenter posted on WBTV’s Facebook page.
“He needs the money for better wigs,” another suggested.
