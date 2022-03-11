Bajo El Sol Gallery in Mongoose Junction on St. John will host the “Tropic Soul” art exhibition Saturday at 3 p.m., featuring new works by Virgin Islands artists Avelino Samuel, Lisa Etre, Karen Samuel and Elisa Bryan. The show will also feature guest musical artists Evanna Chinnery and Mark Wallace. There will be complimentary wine served in the courtyard.
“Through still life, landscape, and turned wood, the featured artists encourage contemplation of the natural environment of the Virgin Islands and the elements of cultural heritage often overlooked within the scenic and in the quiet arrangement of everyday objects,” says Bajo El Sol Gallery co-director David Knight Jr. “The show also seeks to honor the combined several decades of service to arts education the artists have given to the Virgin Islands community as teachers and arts advocates.”
Elisa Bryan of St. Thomas graduated from the Atlanta College of Art in 1992 and returned to St. Thomas and continued painting. Her latest series of paintings are a return to her passion for still life painting. They are also, she says, a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, which slowed the pace of life and encouraged a new way of listening and seeing.
Lisa Etre grew up on St. Croix and relocated to St. John in 1980. She graduated from American University in Washington D.C. in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in art and traveled and studied painting and print making in Mexico and South America. She is the former head of the art department at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas. Her paintings and ceramics seek to depict the lifestyle, spirit and environmental beauty of the Virgin Islands.
Avelino Samuel was born and raised in Coral Bay, St. John, where he first developed an interest in woodworking at a young age. Today his creations, both decorative and functional, reside in private collections across the globe. Samuel is highly sought out internationally for his wood-turning demonstrations, which he has shared in places as far away as Tanzania and Australia. After earning a master’s degree in industrial arts education from East Michigan University, Samuel returned to St. John, where he taught industrial arts at Julius E. Sprauve School in Cruz Bay for 30 years, training new generations of Virgin Islands craftspeople and artists.
Karen Samuel was born and raised on St. John and has been recognized for her artistic talent since her teenage years. She holds a degree in arts education from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and is known for her portraits and landscapes in oil. She additionally works in graphite, conte crayon, colored pencil, gauche and watercolors. The contemporary scenes of island life she paints aim to capture the quiet dignity of the people of the Virgin Islands. Samuel is also known as a quilter and clothing designer. Her commissions include wedding gowns, evening wear, pageant outfits and carnival costumes.