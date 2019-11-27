A St. Thomas man, charged twice earlier this year with aggravated rape of a minor, was arrested Monday on first-degree rape charges, according to V.I. Police.
Marciano Rivera is being held on bail set at $100,000 pending a court hearing, police spokesperson Toby Derima said Tuesday.
Rivera was arrested after “he was positively identified as the person who raped the victim on multiple occasions,” Derima said in a released statement.
The news release did not include Rivera’s age or other details surrounding the current rape charges.
“This is an open investigation. At the present moment, we are unable to give much more information than what was included in the press release. Releasing any more information could jeopardize the case,” Derima told The Daily News when reached Tuesday night following the release of the statement.
Rivera was previously arrested in July and again in August — each time charged with aggravated first-degree rape of a minor.
Police, in subsequent statements, listed his age then as 18.
