Banco Popular, as part of its corporate commitment to the Virgin Islands, announced its partnership with the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) to establish the Popular VI Community Fund, with an initial donation of $100,000.
A first round of funding totaling $50,000 is currently available to provide eligible nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status that provide direct services in the areas of youth programs, entrepreneurship, and environmental protection with grants of up to $10,000 each, according to a CFVI statement.
Applications must be submitted by Aug. 29.
“The purpose of the fund is to support the philanthropic interests of Popular and its employees in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, specifically to enhance services from nonprofit organizations that are focused on youth programs, entrepreneurship, and environmental protection,” according to a released statement. “This initiative focuses on the well-being of the communities Popular serves in St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. John, Water Island, and Tortola.”
The fund will get donations directly from the bank’s employees in the Virgin Islands region who choose to voluntarily contribute through payroll deductions. CFVI will support the bank’s grant through various methods such as hosting employee informational sessions, providing information to assist in exploring grant opportunities in the community, along with financial reports and information about the grant-making from the fund, sharing grantee successes and challenges, and exploring volunteer opportunities for interested employees, according to the release.
CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown said “at the Community Foundation we look forward to working with our colleagues at Popular on this exciting initiative.”
“The field-of-interest fund is a perfect charitable vehicle for companies like Popular because it’s flexible and provides a wide range of options for an organization,” she said. “Popular can identify an area or areas of interest and CFVI will manage the rest. And thanks to CFVI’s generous network of angel donors, there are no fees charged for administering the fund. We so appreciate Popular for their leadership in serving as a model for other businesses that would like to become more involved in our community.”
The bank has directed its support of nonprofit organizations in the areas of scholarships, education and community development projects, according to the statement.
Oran Roebuck, senior vice president and division manager of Popular’s Virgin Islands region, said the bank “believes that investing in the places they serve is key to achieving the goal of improving the social and economic well-being of their employees, customers, and communities.”
She expressed enthusiasm for the partnership saying, “We are extremely excited to be partnering with the Foundation and plan to award our first grants in the Virgin Islands from the Popular VI Community Fund at CFVI later this year.”
Baecher-Brown said the bank’s commitment will serve as a model others can follow.
“With Popular’s leadership and commitment, this is bound to be a model program for others to follow, and one we hope could inspire other USVI companies to explore the idea of opening their own field of interest funds that will ultimately benefit the territory in perpetuity,” she said.
For more information or to submit a grant application, visitcfvi.net, and organizations interested in learning more about establishing a fund at CFVI can email general.info@cfvi.net.