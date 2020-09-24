Neptune’s Lookout has added to its event venue and campsite offerings with The Windmill Bar and a 9-hole disc golf course. The Windmill Bar might be the best place on St. John to experience the elusive green flash, operator Christie Register explained.
“We’ve seen four green flashes from here since the end of April, and we haven’t even been up here that much,” she said. “We’re going to feature a green flash bomb, where everyone gets a free bomb if we see a green flash.”
The idea for the bar at the Susannaberg property, owned by Ronnie Jones, evolved due to the site’s use as an event venue.
“It grew out of Cruz Bay Music and the festivals we had up here,” said Register. “We’re thrilled the family has entrusted us to do this.”
The small open-air bar features stunning views northwest over Caneel Bay and to St. Thomas. The shack-style structure was built using materials from Island Green Living Association’s ReSource Depot; the bar top was a headboard cut down to size, and the specials sign was made from an old door. A food stand operated by property owner and Ronnie Jones’ wife, Janice Jones, will be open soon, complementing The Windmill Bar’s libations, and Register said Chester Mingo will likely do pig roasts or fried chicken at the bar from time to time.
Currently, The Windmill Bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., though the hours may be adjusted due to demand. Live music will return to Neptune’s Lookout as soon as it’s safe to do so, said Register. Though the bar’s opening was planned for March, the pandemic and resulting shutdowns gave Register more time to prepare.
“We started building the bar in December, and the pandemic gave us to get the bar in good shape,” she said. “There’s plenty of room up here for people to spread out and children love coming up here to climb the trees and rocks and to spot deer. Neptune’s Lookout has kind of morphed into a big outdoor park or community center. We’re really thankful.”
Follow The Windmill Bar and St. John Disc Golf on Facebook for more information.