My beloved Dr. Ruth Harrigan Beagles has fallen eternally asleep in death. I heard the sad news when a friend told me about the announcement, on social media, of her passing.
The late Dr. Beagles is family. She and our cousin, the late Florence E. Harrigan Chinnery, were like two peas in a pod. When you saw one, you saw the other.
Dr. Beagles’ influence as a great educator and Virgin Islands cultural bearer was honed by her late parents — Mildred C. Faris and Ludving E. Harrigan, for which the housing community on St. Croix was named.
Beagles’ father was born on St. Croix in 1894, when the islands were still under the Danish rule. He attended public school on the island, but graduated from high school in Guantanamo, Cuba in 1911. Later on, he served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant from 1917 to 1918.
Beagles’ father grew up during a time period that was politically progressive. Men like D. Hamilton Jackson, Rothschild Francis, Caspar Holstein and others fought for greater civil liberties for all Virgin Islanders and the removal of the Naval Administration governing these islands.
Following his military service, Dr. Beagles’ father lived in New York City and became the vice president of the Virgin Islands Congressional Council from 1922 to 1932. In 1934, he became the editor of The Federation, a monthly publication giving news of what was happening in the Virgin Islands. In 1935, he became a member of the Guardia Interracial Committee, and experienced his share of Jim Crow laws on the U.S. mainland.
With the knowledge he acquired from serving in the military and living in the United States, Harrigan returned home to help the people of the Virgin Islands. He served as president of the St. Croix Labor Union, as a legislator with St. Croix Municipal Councils and established his own business as a “cabinet marker.” This is the environment cousin Ruth experienced — learning from progressive intellectual Virgin Islanders like her father about the inequalities of the people of these islands. In short, Dr. Beagles was destined for greatness.
After graduation from Christiansted High School, she went on to earn a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of San Diego. Her heart was always with the Virgin Islands. She would later teach for 42 years as an educator at Peter’s Rest Elementary, serving as first principal of what is now Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School. She also served as head of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School and taught at various other schools on the island of St. Croix.
At the University of the Virgin Islands, Dr. Beagles was my colleague. I used to smile when students came to me and said, “Professor Davis, Dr. Beagles is not easy.” In other words, she came from the “old school of great Virgin Islander educators,” where you have to work hard. She was stern but fair, and wanted her students to succeed. She would look out for the best interests of her students. She wanted them to succeed and take their rightful place in our community as teachers, medical doctors or whatever the students aspired to become in life.
Dr. Beagles learned from childhood that a good education was one of the many ways that Virgin Islanders could improve their standard of living and continue to embrace their culture. Her father held high standards in the way he carried and conducted himself, especially in terms of speech — speaking properly, as they would say, in English. He also believed Spanish had to be spoken at a high level.
In the 1920s, with the migration of Puerto Ricans in the Virgin Islands looking for work — mainly due to the Great Depression — Spanish became a second language for Crucians.
Dr. Beagles was also an advocate for the island’s environment. She and I sat on the board of the St. Croix Environmental Association. As she spoke, everyone would listen to hear what she had to say about a particular issue when it came to the protection of the island’s environment. She was the one working behind the scenes to pave the way for laws prohibiting fliers and political posters being nailed to trees.
In fact, Dr. Beagles wrote the tree bill that was eventually sponsored in the Legislature, and signed into law.
And, when Dr. Beagles spoke, she made things happen in a positive way. I remember that she always had a positive outlook on life, although life can be challenging at times. This attitude was instilled in her as a child by her parents.
After she retired, Dr. Beagles remained active in many events in her community. In 2000, she was the keynote speaker for the 83rd anniversary of Transfer Day to commemorate the date the then Danish West Indies was sold by Denmark to the United States. In 2017, the 32nd Legislature honored Dr. Beagles as a great educator and a cultural icon.
Whenever I visited Dr. Beagles’ home, she was always proud to show me her old-time washboard, ‘iron goose’ and other cultural items she used while growing up. Church, too, was a major center of Dr. Beagles’ life. She was devoted to the Lord God Sabaoth Lutheran Church, which was established on St. Croix in the mid-1700s.
I could always count on cousin Ruth every June 2 when she called me to wish me a happy birthday. One time I asked John, her son, “How does your mother remember my birthday every year?” He replied that she had my birthday date programmed in her computer. Why didn’t I think of that! Although Ruth is no longer with us in the flesh, her spirit lives on in all of us especially the hundreds of students she taught and the countless lives she touched in what we call life.
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is an ecologist at the University of the Virgin Islands. He is active in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and environmental preservation.