By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
Saturday morning at the fish house is a Frenchtown cultural tradition. Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to get your fresh produce and herbs to go with your fish, as well as plants, locally made drinks and a bit of art, too.
Bella Blu, the iconic corner restaurant across from the fish house, will hold a weekly Saturday morning market on their covered patio, starting Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
“I’ve always wanted to bring more local business back into these locations,” said Bella Blu owner Elizabeth Service-Burley. “With everyone being quarantined and taking time doing what they love to do, a lot of people had time to get really creative. I just want to provide an outlet for them to sell their products and for locals to get cash flowing back in their pockets. I just sort of feel it’s the right place and the right time.”
The market will start out with six or so vendors so the area doesn’t get too crowded and so they can comply with COVID-19 guidelines, but they hope to grow from there. Service-Burley encourages other local farmers and artisans to participate.
So far, there will be produce, herbs, orchids and other plants. Lourdes Carrasquilla Bezares will have her coquito and other rum drinks for sale and others will offer local homemade drinks and juices, plus locally made cheesecakes. There will be art by UVI students, along with work by artist Karim Callwood and acrylic artist Jennifer Goodhue.
“It’s going to bring more people into Frenchtown,” said assistant Shannon Chalaire. “People feel very comfortable here, so we’ll be trying to do this weekly.”