Editor’s note: The Daily News is publishing letters from readers that commemorate Black History Month.
Dear Editor,
A political science professor asked his students an identity question: “Who are You?” The answer each student provided may seem somewhat confusing, as the question was asked of students at a Historically Black College and University. The students responded resoundingly that they were part German, Seminole, Chickasaw, Native American, Irish, Scottish or Italian — and as a footnote, some students recalled they were also Black.
Finally, the professor arrived at my desk and when asked, I proudly stated, “I am a descendant of Africans.” He stopped and stated that it was interesting that Black students are apologetic for their blackness.
In 1926, Carter G. Woodson and the Association of Negro Life and History proclaimed the second week of February as Negro History Week. The purpose of Negro History Week was “to teach the history of Black people to ensure the intellectual survival of the race within the greater society.” Woodson explained that if a race has no history, then there is no tradition. That race of people without a history will become a negligible factor in the world and stands in danger of being exterminated.
History is replete with examples of the creation of the mythical goodness of slavery and the “good ways that Master treated their enslaved.” There is no good in a system of oppression and subjugation of a race of people, particularly when the oppressor feels that he has the right to dominate another human being. Many in the confederacy promulgated that the enslaved were treated well by slave masters, while working on the plantation. Even today, Black people are subjected to the visual of the confederacy, where confederate flags continue to be flown and flaunted in the faces of its victims. These confederate flag bearers are nostalgic about a period of history that they revere as when America was great. Having an understanding of history is to be cognizant of the road map that accounts for the relevance and contributions of a people. Without an accurate account of history, the perils are doomed to be repeated.
Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey stated, “A people without knowledge of their history, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots.” We know that a plant without roots is unstable and will sway and become uprooted. Likewise, a people without knowledge of their origin and contributions to humanity is unable to optimize their human potential.
In the 1970’s Black History Month was introduced and celebrated in many parts of America. In 1976, President Gerald Ford affirmed the contributions and accomplishments of Black people as he supported Black History Month. Schools and community cultural centers promoted events to celebrate Black history. Recently, politicians in some states have introduced legislations to stop teaching Black history in the classroom. Naysayers claim that critical race theory or CRT creates a division and therefore must not be taught to students. Politicians have fanned the flames in an attempt to create a negative narrative of CRT to diminish teaching an accurate account of history. Black history is American history, which includes periods of oppression and the worst form of atrocity ever brought against a race of peoples — chattel slavery. History also involves discoveries, accomplishments, and advancements. Regardless of the narrator, white supremacy, slavery, and racism are interwoven within the historical fiber of America and the western world. The uniqueness of the Black experience reflects a people who did not migrate to the western world but were imported into the worst form of human trafficking and enslavement.
The transatlantic slave trade resulted in African people being captured and trafficked to Europe and the western world, to include the Caribbean region. The voyage from Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas took about eight weeks. Conservative estimates surmised that 1,000,000 Africans were killed during the slave trade voyage. Those who survived the ordeal received harsh treatment that is usually glossed over when chronicling the slave trade.
Generally, literature on slavery does not provide a detailed description of the conditions that the enslaved were subjected to. They were beaten, raped, bred, maimed, mutilated, and killed at the will of owners. The enslaved were forbidden from speaking their language. They were deprived of their names and robbed of customs and traditions.
In spite of the historical institution of slavery and ongoing racism, the fight continues for freedom.
The contributions of Africans to the world are significant and predates slavery. Black history should not be marginalized and should be celebrated daily. Society will eventually advance to where there is no need for a Black History Month. However, there still exist economic disparity, wealth gap, racial inequity, “injustice, discrimination, prejudice, and individual, systemic and institutional racism. The history of Black people did not begin in 1619, with the arrival of indentured servants and the enslaved. To truly understand and appreciate Black history, you must go back to ancient times. Africans gave birth to civilization, and are the originators of arts and sciences. As stated by the late renowned psychologist, Dr. Bobby Wright, “A Luta Continua Lasima Tushinde Mbilshaka”— the struggle continues and we shall conquer without a doubt.
— Trevor Velinor, Atlanta, is a retired V.I. Police commissioner and former agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives.