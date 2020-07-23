As the town of Cruz Bay awoke Monday morning with residents heading to work and running errands, word quickly spread of a new addition to the cityscape: the words “Black Lives Matter” had been painted in bright yellow letters on the street in front of Mongoose Junction.
The letters were tall enough to span the entire width of the two-lane road and the pro-civil rights phrase stretched the entire length of the shopping center. The street art mimics others that have appeared in major U.S. cities.
A post on the Mongoose Junction Facebook page lauding the appearance of the BLM phrase was removed due to “inappropriate and hateful comments,” according to a subsequent post where moderators allowed debates to ensue. No one has taken credit for the street art, and as of Wednesday, the phrase was a bit smudged from the traffic but remained on the road.
V.I. Police Department’s spokesman Toby Derima said Wednesday that no formal report has been filed with the department. He also noted that the painting is defacing government property, so the department police is looking into the incident.