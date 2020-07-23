Twenty-six-year-old Jalayne Jones didn’t set out to be a community activist. Rather, she was naturally thrust into the role as a result of her passion for her ancestral home and her self-proclaimed “big mouth.” Jones is one of the many young people who’ve organized civil rights protests across the country, with the New York Times reporting teen-led events in California, Michigan, Maryland, and Texas.
“I just have a big mouth, that’s really what it is,” Jones said with a laugh. “I’m very opinionated and I’m loud about my opinions. I was sick and tired of being sick and tired and asking all the same questions my parents were asking when I was a kid.”
Jones grew up on St. John and attended high school and college in the states before returning home after graduating in 2016. Her plans included medical school but after the devastating 2017 hurricane season, she decided to stay on island, where she now works at Skinny Legs and runs her own villa and residential cleaning company, Mind Your Business Cleaning.
“After the storms is when my eyes started opening up to the state we were in,” Jones said of the island. “It wasn’t the St. John I remembered growing up.”
Racist incidents like George Floyd’s murder and the white woman who threatened to call the police on Christian Cooper, a black man who’d asked the woman to leash her dog in New York’s Central Park, galvanized Jones to action. Jones said she was particularly disheartened when she learned that Cooper was a Harvard graduate.
“We code switch, we get a higher education, and it really does not matter at all,” she said.
Jones got word of planned Black Lives Matter protests on St. Thomas and St. Croix and decided that St. John should have its own event. The St. John protest, which took place on June 6, drew an estimated crowd of 400 people.
“It was amazing, it was fabulous, it turned out better than I imagined,” Jones said of the protest. “Each island focused on a specific issue — St. Thomas focused on gun violence and we focused on colonialism. I was super nervous at first but it was peaceful and loving and it really felt like Love City.”
In addition to ending racism, Jones is passionate about decolonization, pointing to the USVI’s status as a territory of the United States as a source of many of the islands’ issues, including the inability to close borders to visitors during the current global pandemic.
“Our government can’t really do what we should be doing because it’s America who tells them what they can do,” said Jones. “A dependency on tourism is a symptom of colonialism; now you have a dependency on the mother country to sustain ourselves.”
The territory’s status has also contributed to an erasure of St. Johnian culture and a lack of ancestral natives holding front-of-house positions in the island’s bars and restaurants, Jones continued.
“It’s like watching someone take a giant pencil eraser and seeing yourself get erased,” she said. “When you go to St. Lucia, you see St. Lucians; when you go to Dominica, you see Dominicans. Here, there aren’t many locals in the front of the house. We have to become self-sustainable and move toward sovereignty rather than letting America tell us what to do.”
Jones points to several other issues that have had a negative impact on St. John’s ancestral natives from the V.I. Water and Power Authority to the Virgin Islands National Park. She’s joined St.JanCo: The St. John Heritage Collective, which aims to tackle issues including cultural heritage preservation and decolonization, and Jones said she won’t stop having uncomfortable conversations to further the causes that are important to her.
“When did change ever happen by staying quiet?” she said. “Someone has to be bothered enough to say something before you just sit here in silence and let the world run you over.”
“I would love to continue the conversations and get comfortable with being uncomfortable. My biggest thing right now is reclaiming our space as ancestrals. That’s my future: reclaiming my home for me, not for America’s paradise.”