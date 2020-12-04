The V.I. Board of Education has expressed concern in a released statement with the relatively low number of students who have applied for the Coronavirus Supplemental Scholarship to spring 2020 high school graduates.
According to the statement, in recognition of the difficulties students have had to endure during the end of the 2019-2020 school year due to COVID-19, all high school, home school, trade school, and General Education Development graduates of Spring 2020, whose permanent residence is the V.I. and lived in the territory at the time of graduation and were accepted to a college, university or trade school is entitled to a $1,000 scholarship for tuition and education expenses.
The deadline for the scholarship application has been extended to Dec. 18. According to the statement, the board “strongly urges eligible graduates to take advantage of this opportunity by completing their application online at www.myviboe.com.”