A Puerto Rican boat captain has pleaded guilty to federal cocaine possession, and now faces a possible six-month prison sentence.
The captain, Jehiel Pena-Estrada, was arrested at around midnight on Sept. 16 at Crown Bay Marina on St. Thomas after U.S. Customs and Border Agents found him in possession of $3,840 in cash and two baggies containing a total of 16.7 grams of cocaine, or about one half-ounce.
He was released the following day on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Under his plea agreement with prosecutors, Pena-Estrada faces a possible maximum six-month sentence, but a judge could also choose not to sentence him to any period of incarceration.
Under applicable sentencing guidelines, he also faces a fine of between $500 and $9,500, and the plea agreement stipulates that Pena-Estrada will forfeit the $3,840 in cash seized at the time of his arrest.
During the search by Customs and Border Patrol, agents also found 10 cell phones and several duffel bags that contained a vacuum sealing machine and approximately 25 rolls of plastic, evidence “consistent with drug trafficking,” according to court records.
In a motion for detention filed on Sept. 24, prosecutors said Pena-Estrada “has had several previous arrests. He has twice been charged with murder in the first degree, as well as weapon and drug offenses.”
The following day, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller allowed Pena-Estrada to remain free pending trial, but ordered him to surrender his passport, restricted his travel between Puerto Rico and St. Thomas, and imposed a curfew.
His attorney, David Cattie, filed a motion on Dec. 8 asking that Pena-Estrada not be remanded into custody pending sentencing, and said prosecutors are not seeking remand.
Pena-Estrada is the father of three children who “is gainfully employed and operates two businesses in Puerto Rico,” Cattie wrote. “Defendant has been on pretrial release since the day after his arrest and has complied with all terms and conditions of pretrial release.”
Sentencing is scheduled for April 9.
