ST. CROIX — To the delight of thousands, the Christiansted harbor was lit up Saturday night in celebration of the 21st annual St. Croix Holiday Boat Parade.
The family friendly event brought residents and visitors alike to downtown Christiansted, with some camping out on the boardwalk and near Fort Christiansvaern several hours before festivities began. Some took the ferry to Protestant Cay to watch the parade as they relaxed on the beach.
While some parked themselves in camping chairs until the boats embarked on their circuit through the harbor, some made their way to one of the vendors that lined the streets of the town.
Beginning at noon, attendees were entertained by the Lew Muckle Elementary School Steel Pan Orchestra and the Guardians of Culture Moko Jumbies.
About six hours later, a few Coast Guard speedboats jetted through the harbor — signaling the start of the parade.
Many cheered and waited excitedly for the sight of the first boat from behind Protestant Cay.
Mary Harvey, with camera on hand to snap a picture of the decorated boats, said it was her first holiday season on island after relocating from Denver last month and that she was most excited to see the island’s culture on display.
“Everything about the culture — I’m just in awe,” Harvey said. “I may never go back.”
As music blared from speakers on the boardwalk, the boats cruised along with shimmering Christmas lights, Santa Claus dolls, reindeer and other holiday decorations that wowed attendees.
Twenty boats participated in the parade, and while the winners were selected by a panel of judges, the crowd could be heard rooting for their favorites.
“The electric company boat was my favorite,” Dawn Holler said, which was met by nods of agreement from nearby attendees.
The boat poked humor at faulty service from the V.I. Water and Power Authority. With lights spelling out “WAPA Merry Christmas,” it passed the boardwalk playing a number of songs, including “Electric Avenue” and “I’ve Got the Power,” with the songs and lights cutting off every few moments.
One boat was decorated with characters from the Disney movie “Frozen” and was a favorite among the children, who cheered as it passed by.
Once the boats made their final turn around Protestant Cay, attendees shifted their attention for the event’s finale — a spectacular fireworks display over Christiansted harbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.