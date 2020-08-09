ST. THOMAS — A man who was missing overnight was found early Friday on the shoreline at Cabrita Point on the far eastern end of St. Thomas.
According to police, Robert James Holliday Jr.’s girlfriend reported him missing to the 911 Emergency Call Center just before 8 p.m. the night before. She told authorities that at around 1 p.m. he had gone snorkeling at Cabrita Point and not returned.
V.I. Police, St. Thomas Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the area without results, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
At sunrise Friday, Holliday was found on the shoreline still in snorkeling gear. His cause of death was unknown Sunday night, pending an autopsy.
Police ask that anyone with information about Holliday’s death to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5579 or 5557, or the Crime Stoppers V.I. anonymous tipline at 800-222-8477.