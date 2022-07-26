ST. THOMAS — Angel Bolques Jr. was sworn in as a V.I. senator Monday afternoon, taking the oath of office surrounded by friends, family, and colleagues of the 34th Legislature in a brief ceremony at the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Chambers.
The oath was administered by Magistrate Judge Kathleen Mackay, with Bolques using a Bible held by former At-Large Sen. Cleone Creque-Maynard, who Bolques described as his mentor.
Bolques, who until Monday afternoon was a candidate for the 35th Legislature, was selected to serve the remaining few months of ousted At-Large Sen. Steven Payne’s term, which ends in December. Payne was expelled from the Legislature on July 20 for violations of its sexual harassment and ethics policies.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory addressed the audience on Monday, stressing that although the ceremony was abbreviated, “it does not diminish the importance of an oath of office.”
She then welcomed “Sen. Bolques to the 34th Legislature.”
Thereafter, the newly sworn-in senator addressed the audience, stating that he deeply cares about the community and will, to the best of his ability, “uphold the honor of this sacred institution.”
Bolques described his new job as “a blessing” and said he is looking forward to collaborating with his new colleagues. Bolques ran unsuccessfully for a Senate seat during the 2018 election cycle. In 2020 he threw in his hat, also unsuccessfully, for the position of National Committeeman of the V.I. Democratic Party.
Bolques will learn in just 12 days whether voters will give him a brand new legislative term when he goes up against Payne in the Aug. 6 primary. Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes told The Daily News over the weekend that Payne is still on the ballot, and that if Payne is re-elected and wins his seat back, his colleagues in the 35th Legislature could choose to expel him again on the same harassment complaint.