Magistrate Judge Kathleen McKay, right, assisted by an unidentified legislative aide, administers the oath of office to Angel Bolques Jr., during a swearing-in ceremony on Monday as the at-large senator of the 34th Legislature. Bolques, who was sworn-in using a Bible held by his mentor and former At-Large Sen. Cleone Creque-Maynard, will serve out the remaining term of ousted At-Large Sen. Steven Payne.