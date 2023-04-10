ST. THOMAS — They’re cheering on St. Thomas and they’re cheering in Indiana, because Aliyah Boston is going to play for the Fever.
At a WNBA draft watch party on Monday night at Indigo 4, organizer Lesley Comissiong proudly remembered calling the game where Boston announced her commitment to the University of South Carolina.
“So ever since then we’ve all been South Carolina fans, and now that she’s moving to Indiana, we’re Indiana Fever fans,” she said before the draft proceedings aired on a giant, inflatable screen provided by Westline Productions.
Indiana’s selection may not have been a surprise to the dozens of friends, family and fans wearing Boston’s Gamecock jersey on Monday night, but that didn’t lessen the air of anticipation.
“Oh my gosh, this is so exciting, and it couldn’t happen to a better family. I mean, they are so humble, just great, wholesome people that worked really hard, sacrificed really hard,” Comissiong said. “And you know, part of this journey for them is opening the door for other Virgin ISlanders that are just as talented to step through. So hopefully we have some other Aliyah Bostons come out of her journey.”
Boston’s parents and sister watched her take the stage at Spring Studios in New York City, but the St. Thomas native had plenty of supporters left on the island. Her grandmother Maria Connor said she’s already thinking about making the trip to Indiana.
“Oh yes, for the first one, I’d love to see her play her first one. I would love that,” Connor said.
Many of Boston’s supporters have known her since she was young, including Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White.
“Just give credit to her, man, she know what she wanted to do from young,” he said. “She worked hard on it, and nothing was gonna deter her and now see what the result of that was.”
White said younger players should take away that anything is possible, pointing out that the U.S. Virgin Islands can now boast having the number one draft pick for both the NBA and the WNBA.
“Per capita that’s amazing for a small island,” he said. As the sun set, fans settled into seats along Yacht Haven Grande to wait for the long-awaited news to stream live.
“I’m just waiting for the number one pick so I can show everyone my Indiana Fever jersey,” White said.