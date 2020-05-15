TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Deputy Premier Carvin Malone announced Thursday that an individual who had been quarantined as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 became the territory’s eighth confirmed case.
Malone, who also serves as Health minister, said the first individual has since recovered and praised efforts by officials that prevented further spread of the deadly virus.
The individual, identified as No. 8, is a male, no age listed.
In addition to the eight confirmed COVID-19 cases, the BVI, to date, has recorded six recoveries, one death, “and one case remaining active,” Malone said.
“Case No. 8 has been kept under quarantine as a close contact of a previously announced case and has exhibited only mild symptoms of the disease,” Malone said. “I’m pleased to report, that the primary case has now been declared fully recovered.”
He added that the detection of the eighth case is a reminder that residents must remain vigilant and take all recommended precautions to protect themselves from the deadly virus.
“It is real,” Malone said. “Case No. 8 was already in quarantine and as a result, it lessened the risk of community spread.”
Malone, in an update to BVI residents on Thursday, noted that of 22 samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad and Tobago for testing, all but one returned negative.
“These findings were consistent with local lab results,” Malone said, noting that to date 157 individuals have been tested, and results for 149 of them returned as negative.
According to Malone, the BVI government has committed over $15 million to its COVID-19 response. He said that Public Health England continues to give tangible support with the supply of ventilators, test kits, emergency medical tents and critical personal protective equipment. A number of private sector companies, nonprofit organizations and individuals also have given generously as well, he said.
The Health minister said officials can only be assured that they have all the health equipment and needed supplies in place and isolation measures working, if everyone does their part to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.
“As you go about your daily activities of life and put arrangements in place to welcome our relatives home during our phased reopening of the territory’s borders, this is not the time to become complacent in your efforts to wash and sanitize your hands,” Malone said.
The BVI borders have been closed to since late March with plans to reopen under a phased process on June 1. Officials are fine-tuning plans that calls for individuals submitting a request to enter the territory at least seven days prior to the travel date.
“Details on registering those persons when the borders are opened will be communicated shortly,” Malone said. “The process of certifying home quarantine spaces is critical to our preparations. This battle is far from over.”