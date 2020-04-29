Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Wednesday announced an easing of restrictions on non-essential businesses, along with new guidelines for residents, as part of a “Safer at Home” response phase to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the provisions that will go in effect Monday at 6 a.m.:
• Non-essential businesses can reopen but with restrictions. All customers and employees of a commercial establishment must wear a facial covering before entering the premises. Any person in a group or gathering must also wear a face covering. Exceptions are children ages 2 and under or those with acute respiratory issues.
• Retailers can reopen, but no more than 10 people are allowed inside at any one time. Exceptions are groceries and big box stores.
• Restaurants remain limited to take-out, delivery or drive-thru service only. Bars remain closed.
• Hotels, guest houses, villas, bed and breakfasts, shared economy hospitality bookings, Airbnbs, temporary vacation housing, charter vessels or any similar business are not to receive any new guests until June 1.
• Churches can reopen with restrictions. No more than 50 people are allowed at any time, including pastors, parishioners, etc. Facial coverings must be worn by everyone at all times. No distribution of communion, wine, etc.
• Anyone arriving in the territory must self-quarantine for 14 days and report any symptoms to the V.I. Health Department.
