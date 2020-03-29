Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has issued a proclamation calling today a “U.S. Virgin Islands Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reflection.”
In observance of the day, Bryan directed that all business in the territory cease from noon to 1 p.m. today.
“Governors throughout history have called for days of fasting and prayer over the condition of their state and nation,” Bryan said in the proclamation. “We specifically need to thank God for the healthcare providers and caretakers and persons providing supporting services in our fight of the coronavirus pandemic.”
In further observance of the day, the Office of the Governor has partnered with local broadcasters to air prayers throughout the day. Participating stations, WGOD, the WJKC family of stations, WSTX, WSTA, DaVybe, Reef Broadcasting, and WVWI, will broadcast a five-minute prayer by various local clergy every hour on the hour, for 24 hours, beginning at 12 a.m. today and lasting through 12 a.m. on Tuesday.
In addition, Bryan, along with First Lady Yolanda Bryan and local clergy, will host a prayer service from noon to 1 p.m. today.
Bryan encouraged all residents of the community to participate in this day of supplication.
“President George Washington stated in his proclamation of October 17, 1789, ‘It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor,’” Bryan said.
In a statement, Senate Vice President Myron Jackson, who previously wrote to the governor and requested a day of prayer, thanked Bryan for the proclamation. He encouraged those of all faiths to join in and suggested the following schedule of the day:
- At 6 a.m., a prayer to combat the pandemic in the territory, nationally and globally.
- At noon, a prayer for guidance and protection, and prayers of intercession for first responders, health care providers, families, community and wellness for those afflicted.
- At 6 p.m., a prayer dedicated in remembrance of the lives lost around the world, for the survivors and families.
“Churches and religious houses are encouraged to toll their bells at 6 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.,” Jackson said. “The three time periods should be dedicated to prayers of intercession and remembrance.”
