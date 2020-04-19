TORTOLA — Just as businesses were preparing to reopen after a 14-day lockdown, BVI Gov. Augustus Jaspert this weekend ordered employees to return to their homes as the territory’s first coronavirus-related death was announced.
The victim had been in isolation at Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital since Thursday.
“Sadly, the patient, a 52-year old female, succumbed to the symptoms of her illness this morning,” said Premier Andrew Fahie in a radio address early Saturday. “Our sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased.”
On Sunday, Fahie announced a fifth individual has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after 24 samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad.
The samples were taken from the woman who died and 22 of her immediate contacts as well as from COVID-19 case No. 3, who was being retested to confirm his recovery status.
“Of the 22 samples tested, 21 samples tested negative for COVID-19 and one person has now tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of positive confirmed cases in the British Virgin Islands to date, to five,” Fahie said. “This means we now have three of the persons out of the five who were initially confirmed positive, by CARPHA, have now been verified by CARPHA as negative and fully recovered and to that we say to ‘God be the glory.’ However, we have one death and the latest confirmed positive case is now in full isolation and we pray for that individual’s full recovery.”
Deputy Premier and Health Minister Carvin Malone said the woman was in contact with an “overseas source” and that persons residing in the compound where the patient resided with her family have been quarantined.
Malone said that 181 persons are currently in quarantine and the active case, which is a male, is isolated in Orlando Hospital. He could not confirm the patient’s age.
“COVID-19 is real,” Malone said. “The health surveillance team continues to conduct screening in order to detect any active case of the disease that may not have been detected to date.”
Malone reminded anyone experiencing a fever with cough, or anyone who has difficulty breathing, to call the medical hotline at 284-852-7650.
It is important that individuals who need to be tested be identified and that primary contacts are tracked to reduce the risks of any further infection within the territory, said Gov. Augustus Jaspert.
“The extension of the lockdown by our health team is a critical time to trace, isolate and assess the virus,” Jaspert said. “We need your help to stay at home, but also to ring the hotline should you experience any symptoms.
Jaspert thanked the territory’s residents for their “continued patience, understanding and cooperation in these unprecedented times.”
On Saturday, Jaspert acknowledged the continued lockdown was “unwelcome news,” especially so shortly before the limited reopening of the territory was to begin.
“However,” Jasper said, “we must continue to put our safety first.”
Extended lockdown
Following an emergency Cabinet meeting, Fahie announced early Sunday morning that the 24-hour curfew will be extended through Saturday.
The woman’s death, and the possibility that others may have been exposed to the virus, forced the government to defer the plans for the phased resumption of business, Fahie said.
Only essential workers will be allowed to purchase gas from 6 a.m. to noon, and supermarkets, pharmacies and water delivery companies, cooking gas providers, bakeries are only allowed to service deliveries.
Deliveries are to be prioritized for seniors and other vulnerable people, Fahie said.
All other business not specified are to remain closed for the extension of the curfew period.
No one, Fahie said, “will go hungry during the extended curfew period.”
The government will pay for food packages for anyone who has “genuinely run out of food” and has set aside $2 million for the purpose. Residents who have not received any food, or are in need of medications, should call 284-852-7688.
Commercial boats — excluding freight and cargo vessels — are prohibited from moving within the territory’s waters except where authorized for essential supplies.
The territory is also approved a house-to-house garbage and recycling initiative.
“Fear not, panic not,’” Fahie said. “I’ve instructed that we spare no effort for all those who are needy or in need of the food supply, that systems have been put in place to get it to you.”
