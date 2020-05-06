The British Virgin Islands government announced Tuesday that a seventh individual has been confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus.
According to a statement by Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Social Development Carvin Malone, the individual was already in quarantine when they tested positive for the virus.
The individual, who had come into contact with a “previously detected case,” initially tested negative, but remained in quarantine for the duration of the incubation period and a second test was positive.
“This patient has exhibited only mild symptoms and will be kept in isolation,” Malone said.
One individual has died from the virus in the British Virgin Islands and 13 remain in quarantine according to statement.