TORTOLA — The smuggling of people and contraband between the British and U.S. Virgin Islands reportedly dates back to the Prohibition era — and it’s been well-chronicled in popular songs.
Apparently, such illicit behavior hasn’t abated, according to BVI authorities.
With the BVI closing its borders on March 22 to limit the spread of the coronavirus, authorities say a Tortola man smuggled a USVI resident into the territory on April 3 — in breach of curfew and closed border regulations — to be with his pregnant girlfriend during the 14-day lockdown, currently in progress through 6 a.m. on April 20.
“Two males have been arrested and charged after their vessel was intercepted by marine officers of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force on April 3, at about 3:40 p.m.,” a statement from the Police Press Department said. “BVIslander Tambu Frett has been charged with being engaged in smuggling, illegal entry and breach of curfew, and Bryan Bolan of the USVI, has been charged with illegal entry and breach of curfew.”
The incident occurred during the middle of an April 2-4 “managed curfew” after the territory came off five days of 24-hour lockdowns that began March 27, and ahead of the current 14-day lockdown that started 9 p.m. April 3. During that period, BVI residents were only allowed out based on surnames to purchase basic and essential supplies.
“All agencies have come together to step up the patrols and we are out there daily getting our act together to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Acting Comptroller of Customs Leslie Lettsome told The Daily News on Thursday. “We want the people out there to respect the rules and regulations that are in place. Both the curfew and other measures have been put in place to prevent people entering while the curfew is on and the borders are closed.”
According to police reports, on the afternoon of April 3, Frett, 37, who would have been allowed out during the “managed curfew” because A-I surnames were granted extra time to shop on Friday, was the sole occupant of a rubber dinghy spotted by police officers departing the Baughers Bay Dock around 4 p.m. They received a tip and had set up various surveillance points.
The boat had gone from Baughers Bay toward Peter Island, then headed toward St. John, according to reports. It was seen disappearing near St. John before later returning in the channel in BVI waters between St. John and Flanagan Island where it was pursued by police. The boat refused to stop, forcing Marine Police Officers to give chase. The vessel was eventually cornered near Pirates Blight on Norman Island.
Police reportedly found $5,700 in a backpack belonging to Frett, who captained the boat. Bolan had $6,020 in his pockets, according to reports.
Further reports stated that Frett, of Little Dix Hill on Tortola’s East End, said that he was taking Bolan to be with his pregnant girlfriend in Greenland, which borders the Little Dix Hill area.
Both men were to appear in court on April 7, but the magistrate has ordered that they be quarantined for a minimum of 10 days as a precaution.
Since the curfew began Saturday night, nine persons have been reported for breaching the curfew on Virgin Gorda, and in the East End area of Tortola, five were reported for the same offense.
Meanwhile, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force are encouraging residents to report people who they believe are flouting the 24-hour lockdown.The phone number 284-368-9112 is to be used only to send texts or photographs, via Whatsapp, of persons breaching the curfew.
“The initiative is mainly to free up the main access numbers so that other offenses may be immediately reported,” a police statement indicated. “Any information given through this medium is confidential and would be given the confidence of discretion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.