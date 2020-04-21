ST. CROIX — Merlisa George is finding ways to beat the COVID-19 stay-at-home doldrums.
Like many Virgin Islanders, George is adapting to life in the wake of voluntary social distancing and self-isolation announced last month by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to help slow the virus’ spread. Bryan also ordered the temporary shuttering of non-essential businesses such as beauty salons and nightclubs through April 30.
George, Miss U.S. Virgin Islands Universe 2002 and a self-described extrovert with a gift of gab, has been chronicling her struggles with battling the blues on social media.
What’s a girl to do when her beauty regimen is interrupted because of the stay-at-home order? Do it yourself.
‘Towel Chronicles’
George recently appeared in a Facebook Live post on a mock spa day in a bathrobe with a towel wrapped around her head, and “Towel Chronicles” was born.
“This has changed every aspect of my life in ways I can’t event explain,” she said. “I am accustomed to always being on the go and meeting up with people and doing things, and now my excitement comes from going to throw out the trash or going to get groceries.”
George told The Daily News that much of the disruption in her routine has come from the abrupt closure to beauty salons.
“I work hard and reward myself with beauty services. I go to the salon every week, getting massages, doing manicures and pedicures, but with this shutdown, good Lord, it’s a struggle and I am feeling a wreck and looking it too,” she said. “I’ve never had to do my own pampering and maintenance so this is killing me.”
‘I miss going to work’
For Delvin Williams, the thought of being at home four straight days without contact with either friends or family was something he never even thought was possible. It’s now his reality.
“I genuinely love being around people and get my energy from them, so when the reality of social distancing became clear to me, I was like, ‘No way,’” Williams said. “If that wasn’t bad enough, then the stay-at-home orders came when the bars closed and now I am just contemplating my life every day, like this can’t be real.”
Other than making a grocery store run every few days or so, Williams is confined to his one-bedroom apartment — playing video games.
“I see the importance of it all, so I never really complain, but it is just really hard,” he said. “I want to go out and talk to people — the highlight of my day can’t be feeding the dog. I miss going to work, even.”
Since George’s 2002 beauty queen reign, she’s been sought after for training pageant contestants, taking on gigs to emcee or serving as a makeup artist.
Social distancing, she said, certainly has changed her life.
“It’s wedding season and not only do I do makeup, but I emcee,” she said of prettying up the bridal party and working the wedding receptions. “Due to COVID-19, I’ve had a world of cancellations.”
Still, it hasn’t slowed George down, as she’s found ways to adapt.
A human resources specialist by day and mother of 14-year-old Andreas, who is engaged in distance learning with schools also temporarily closed, George is the former host of “Don’t Ask Merlisa.” The podcast is streamed online from a St. Croix nightclub, and the title is a subtle warning to be prepared to hear her tell it like it is.
The online way of life
According to George, her biggest struggle is getting used to the precautionary measures everyone is taking.
“It’s just so much to remember. By the time I’m done, I feel trained in Hazmat or SWAT or something tactical,” she said. “Basic things like washing hands I’ve done all the time, but sanitize, wipe down this, (stand apart) six feet, put on a mask, wash that, take off your shoes, don’t touch your face, wipe the steering wheel and good lord, I can’t hug people. I just can’t deal,” she exclaimed.
George readily admits that between working from home, trying to keep up with her friends on social networks and checking Andreas’ distance learning post-COVID, she spends way too much time on the internet. Often, with nothing else to entertain her, she ends up shopping online.
“I’m up at 2 a.m. sometimes because I go to bed so early and I’m ordering stuff online sometimes because I’m bored or I just need that retail therapy to get me through this,” she said, adding that technology also has been her friend, as it helps keep her balanced.
“I am a person with a strong faith and my church is important to me to keep me grounded,” she said. “Now that we have started having virtual church services, I feel like I’m at least balancing out some.”
Welcome changes
Attorney Emile Henderson III said he also thrives on the energy exchange from people, so the post-COVID life is a struggle.
He said being unable to fellowship at church or to hug his friends when he sees them in public is hard. Often, he said, he’s had to literally stop himself from hugging people due to social-distancing protocol.
Hendersen, who now primarily works from home, said he meets with clients via phone. He also takes advantage of the local court’s ability to accept documents via e-filing, so trips to his law firm are reserved for special circumstances.
He also is encouraged by the many churches using technology to reach parishioners.
“It’s important that the message is out there that God is not a building, and He can be anywhere,” he said. “So many people have lost jobs and lost loved ones during this time and need a strong support system. It is important to know that no matter what a person is going through, they can patch into their faith from anywhere, and I want to see that.
The new normal
Henderson said like many others, he not only struggles with post-COVID blues, but finds it difficult to keep up with the ever-changing reports from national media and advisories from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Its so much information and most of it is not consistent, its haphazard, not concise, and all that does is create anxiety and pandemonium,” he said. “I don’t think we will ever really get back to a real sense of normalcy until they find a cure or treatment, but until then, we must be able to get proper information that doesn’t force some people to overact and force some to think its all fake and not act at all.”
Henderson said he expects the mandates to help stop the spread will be in place at least through the summer before a return to normal and reopening of the economy and society as we know it. He noted it will take having a reliable hospital, adequate testing, proper resources, precise equipment and personal protective equipment for everyone on the front line.
Still, he said, while things may be a bit overwhelming, he finds peace in quiet moments at home.
“I’ve been reading a whole lot more, but I have also made conscious efforts to connect via video chat with my family and close friends because we used to spend so much time together and I miss them dearly. Technology helps to ease that feeling of isolation and seclusion,” he said.
An introvert’s dream come true
Quiet moments are what Brindee Holmes has always looked forward to.
A self-described introvert, she said while the social distancing and self-isolation measures could be “inconveniencing,” the voluntary stay-at-home mandates are almost a dream come true for her.
“I’m not an essential employee, so I lost my job until this thing is over, but outside of that, it seems like a perfect world to me where no one is trying to hug me or even talk to me,” she said.
Holmes said her biggest struggle, in addition to being out of work, is not being able to head to the beach.
Over the Easter holiday, Bryan instituted a two-week shutdown of all beaches and their concessions stands.
“Some days, I miss my coworkers because they are funny and keep me laughing, but I really don’t mind not having to deal with people every day,” Holmes said. “I also miss going to the beach, I’ve spent hours on the beach just listening to the wave and reading before I take a swim to clear my mind. That’s my happy place.”
Holmes said she sometimes gets anxious going out in public, and it’s even worse in the wake of COVID-19.
“I go out because I have to, just to get groceries and my medication, but it’s always on my mind not to touch anything and wondering if the person next to me or behind me is going to get me sick,” she said.
Holmes said she has kept busy, and accomplished a lot so far, during the stay-at-home order.
She has organized her closet, read books, and even started a journal and done some creative writing.
“I hope we are near the end of the stay-at-home order and businesses start to open back up because I’ll soon really feel the financial pinch of this, but I have no complaints having to stay home and not talk and interact with people.
As for George the extrovert, she said she is learning to take it all in stride.
“The shutdown has helped me to appreciate the little things, the simple things in life that we took for granted. Who knew the day would come when I longed to just window shop in Sunny Isle or enjoy an afternoon movie,” she said.
