A “close relative” to a St. Croix couple, who recently died from the COVID-19 virus, has also reportedly succumbed to the disease.
On Tuesday, the V.I. Health Department confirmed that the territory suffered its sixth COVID-19-related death, after the victim — widely thought to be the couple’s son — died at Luis Hospital while on a ventilator.
The victim’s death comes just three days after his close relation, identified only as a 72-year-old man, died at Luis Hospital from COVID-19. The man’s wife, 67, also died of COVID-19 at her St. Croix home at the end of April.
The couple both suffered from underlying medical conditions, including hypertension and diabetes. It is unclear whether Tuesday’s victim suffered from any health problems.
Health officials declined to provide additional information on Tuesday’s victim until next of kin are notified.
The territory’s four other deaths all involved individuals over the age of 70 who had underlying medical conditions.
The Health Department continues to advise residents to avoid close contact with others and avoid non-essential travel. The department also advises everyone over the age of 2 to always wear a face mask while in public, to consistently practice good hand hygiene and to refrain from touching their mouth, nose or eyes.
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Anyone experiencing severe shortness of breath should call 911.
For local information and updates on the virus and response efforts, visit doh.vi.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.