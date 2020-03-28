First case of COVID-19 found on St. John; Territorial count up to 22

The Virgin Islands Department of Health on Saturday announced three new positive cases of the COVID-19 virus, including the first confirmed case on St. John.
This brings the territory’s total confirmed cases to 22 — 11 on St. Croix, 10 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
All three new confirmed cases were either travelers or had contact with a confirmed case in quarantine. None of the cases were community-acquired, according to the Health Department.
To date, 183 people in the territory have been tested for the COVID-19 virus — of which, 22 tested positive, 106 tested negative and 55 are pending results.
If you are experiencing symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath, and have traveled anywhere in the last 14 days, or have had contact with a confirmed case, self-quarantine and call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
These phone numbers are only to be used if you meet the criteria above and suspect you may have the virus. You will be given instructions on what to do next and that may include isolating yourself from others.
If you have a medical emergency, call 911.
For more information, visit: doh.vi.gov/coronavirus or cdc.gov/covid19. For updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.
