The V.I. Health Department confirmed the territory's fifth COVID-19 related death over the weekend.
The latest victim, a 72-year-old man from St. Croix, was the husband of the territory's fourth victim to die from the virus.
According to Health, the man died at Luis Hospital and had two underlying health conditions – hypertension and diabetes. His wife, had died at their home.
Suspicion about his health condition arose when it was confirmed his wife died of the disease, according to Health.
“The entire Department of Health family joins me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to this family and friends of both this gentleman and his wife,” said Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, in a prepared statement.
According to the release, the department advises residents to continue practicing social distancing and to avoid non-essential travel. The department also advises everyone over the age of two years to wear a face mask while in public, consistently practice good hand hygiene and to refrain from touching their mouth, nose or eyes.
“Not only do we need to remain vigilant as we reopen our territory, but it is imperative that we all continue to limit our risk of either spreading or acquiring this disease,” Encarnacion said.
Residents who have traveled recently, or may have come into contact with an individual with COVID-19, and are experiencing symptoms like a cough, fever and shortness of breath should self quarantine and call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Individuals experiencing a medical emergency should call 911.
To date, the territory has recorded 69 COVID-91 cases, 29 on St. Croix, 38 on St. Thomas and 2 on St. John.