A St. Croix man has become the fifth confirmed victim of the COVID-19 virus just over a week after his wife succumbed to the disease.
The 72-year-old man, who died at Luis Hospital on Saturday, suffered from hypertension and diabetes. His wife, 67, also had underlying medical conditions. She died at home at the end of April.
Suspicion about the husband’s condition arose when it was confirmed that his wife died of the disease, according to a statement from the Health Department.
“The entire Department of Health family joins me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to this family and friends of both this gentleman and his wife,” said Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion in the statement.
The territory’s four other deaths all involved individuals over the age of 70 who had underlying medical conditions.
The Health Department continues to advise residents to avoid close contact with others and avoid non-essential travel. The department also advises everyone over the age of two to always wear a face mask while in public, to consistently practice good hand hygiene and to refrain from touching their mouth, nose or eyes.
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Anyone experiencing severe shortness of breath should call 911.
For local information and updates on the virus and response efforts, visit doh.vi.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.