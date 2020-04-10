Amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, religions are altering the way they worship this week territorywide during their most venerated holidays, embracing technology like never before. Their followers, heeding the calls for more social distancing, are hunkering down in their homes — eyes peeled on TV or computer screens — rather than congregating in great numbers in churches and synagogues.
Father John Mark, who presides over St. Joseph Catholic Church on St. Croix, said that the diocese’s large flock’s holy days observance will consist of televised services from Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on St. Thomas, albeit in several languages, instead of the traditional reenactments on public streets and church grounds that depict a bedraggled Jesus Christ on his way to Mount Calvary on the day of his crucifixion.
Not participating in person in an Easter Sunday Holy Mass is disquieting Catholics, the pastor said Wednesday.
“The Holy Mass [on Easter Sunday] is the central thing for Catholics because Catholics believe that it’s really Jesus who comes to be with us at the Holy Mass. They believe the bread and wine actually changes into Jesus himself, his body, his blood, his human soul and his divinity,” Mark said. “To be without him is truly a disaster.”
Mark said the current situation harkens back to the early Catholic Church, whose members oftentimes had to flee underground to avoid persecution.
He said he worries about the pandemic’s potential longterm impact on church participation. “When this winds down the concern will be whether people return to church or become accustomed to staying at home. It’s not clear how people will be reacting at the end of it,” he said.
Pastor Raphael Samuel said Thursday that he will lead a “skeleton crew” of St. Thomas Assembly of God Church staff in Easter Sunday services at their Contant sanctuary that will be available online. He shared some of Mark’s sentiments about the possibility of complacency setting in among the flock if social distancing is prolonged and virtual services take hold, but he noted that for many churchgoers fellowship is key, so church attendance is important to them.
“There are those who miss the fellowship because church is more than the preaching and singing. It really is also about seeing the people who you won’t see for the rest of the week and having that one-on-one fellowship,” he said Thursday. “Some people genuinely miss the fellowship.”
This is St. Thomas Assembly of God’s first Easter with Samuel — who was recruited from an Orlando, Fla., parish — at the helm, and he is making a concerted effort to reach out to seniors, the demographic most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have appointed members to call seniors to make sure they are OK and we are also doing a drive to gather food to help them, to make sure they are taking care of,” Samuel said.
In addition to Christians, this week is also important to Jews. For Christians, who will mark Good Friday today, Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Mount Calvary in 30 AD. For Jews, this week’s Passover meal symbolizes the Israelites’s journey out of bondage in Egypt, which followed the Ten Plagues. According to the the Bible, 10 plagues were visited upon ancient Egypt as retribution for enslaving the Hebrews.
Next month, Muslims will begin celebrating Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim year, during which strict fasting is observed from sunrise to sunset.
Today is the second day of Passover — which is seven or eight days depending whom you ask — and Rabbi Michael Feshbach, who leads the St. Thomas Hebrew Congregation, will live stream the traditional Seder meal from his home.
The proliferation of the deadly coronavirus has forced the Hebrew Congregation to rethink how it honors its past. Currently, large gatherings are definitely a no-no.
“It has posed major challenges for families who wanted to be together. Remember that Passover is one of the major Jewish holidays but it is primarily a home-based holiday so this year there is a question of people not being able to be physically together,” Feshbach said Thursday.
He drew parallels between the carnage resulting from the pandemic and Passover’s origins.
“The original story of Passover involves blood placed on doors as a kind of protection and people huddled in their homes as the wind howled and the angel of death passed over their homes. The imagery is chilling right now based on what is going on. So too is the retelling of the story of the Ten Plagues since we are in the middle of a very new plague,” he said.
