V.I. restaurants adjust to take-out-only reality

ST. CROIX — Restaurants in the territory have been hard hit as eateries of all types have been forced to adopt a take-out-only format following Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s order for restaurants to suspend all dine-in service to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Some restaurants scaled back drastically, bars closed and others who have struggled to keep their stoves on and doors open said they are putting up their best fight for the love of food and the love of their community.
Katherine Pugliese and her husband Frank are owners of Un Amore, popular for its mostly Italian menu at Five Corners in Christiansted.
“As we saw the development of the pandemic across the globe, we knew it would get serious here in some time. We shifted to take-out only once the St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled, that was at least a week before the mandate, just to ensure that everyone would remain safe and we would be able to remain in business,” Katherine Pugliese said.
The shift to a take-out only operation meant some quick thinking for the Puglieses.
“We had 24 hours to do a schedule for our 15 workers, figure out logistics, and maintain safety with this contact-less option,” she said. “We’ve continued to work out the kinks and here we are, almost two full months later.”
The struggle has been the same for Almitra and Gregory Richards, another husband and wife team of restaurateurs. The couple has owned and operated Cibone, a fine dining restaurant on King Street in Frederiksted for just over three years.
“This is all a big change for us and comes at a time when we are just getting back to normalcy from going through the recovery from the hurricanes of 2017.
“We have a beautiful restaurant and people love to come and sit and be waited on,” Almitra Richards said. “The live jazz music, conversation and great food are what people really come for and it’s heartbreaking that we have to put all of that on hold.”
Gregory Richards said perhaps the biggest hit for him and most fine-dining restaurants is that they made about 40 percent of their revenue through bar sales. He said no alcohol means lower totals per sale.
“The sit-down dining experience gives you the human contact, that social aspect of dining that you can’t get with running in for takeout or getting food delivered.”
Almitra Richards said the restaurant has been able to retain its small but dynamic staff of six .
“I knew I had a great staff of people working with me, but through this pandemic, this entire crisis, I have really seen their light,” she said. “It’s a blessing that they love their jobs as much as they do, we appreciate them and really couldn’t do it without them.”
Both the Puglieses and the Richards said one of their biggest concerns — as the reality of the changes due to the pandemic became clearer — was to ensure they would keep their staff. Both businesses have been able to take advantage of loans from the federal government through the Payroll Protection Program.
“We have such great community support and angels watching over our business, when these assistance programs open up, we get dozens of calls from people telling us about them and seeing how they can help us to apply and get approval,” Almitra Richards said.
The coronavirus crisis hit just as the season was wrapping up, Pugliese said.
“This was good and bad for us. Business was slowing down as the season closed so we had our largest staff, but those few great months behind us gave us some financial cushion to rely on for the few months of this time that will be rough,” she said.
These uncertain times propel some people to stockpile food, hoard supplies and focus on self-sustaining measures, but for others like the Puglieses and the Richards it appears that tough times call for more giving and more community outreach.
The Puglieses have been on the restaurant scene on St. Croix for 23 years, starting Bacchus restaurant as their first local venture in Christiansted.
She has a big heart and was one of the brains behind forming Taste of St. Croix with fellow restaurateur Kelly Odum, who at the time owned Tutu Bene restaurant.
Pugliese has started a Facebook group — Takeout STX — designed to share information about what restaurants have to offer, hours of operations, and how to reach them.
“We are all in this together, there is no reason to not just continue to rally everyone to keep their business alive and keep putting out great food,” she said.
“The page has been a great networking tool, getting people to remember that our restaurants are a great option if they can’t cook or even if they are tired of cooking.”
Since last month and as a public service, The Daily News has published a “Social Distance” dining guide free to restaurants offering takeouts and delivery service.
Cibone, recently teamed up with V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and actress Naturi Naughton to provide 100 plates of food daily .
On a typical day last week, the crew began work at 6 a.m. to prep ingredients, cook and box meals and have them ready for pick up and distribution by 11 a.m. They took a break and returned to work by 4 p.m. to get ready for their pick-up clients.
“We are really grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community with this partnership,” Almitra Richards said.
“The delegate picks up 90 plates that she distributes for the program and we make an additional 40 plates daily that people in need came by to pick up.”
She added that one of the most challenging things right now dealing with COVID-19 in the restaurant is just ensuring that everyone is safe while also trying to maintain the quality of food customers crave.
She said she finds her peace anticipating the return of sit-down dining.
“I just miss my customers so much, and they say they miss us when they call to check up on us. Just knowing that we may soon be back to the good old days gives me something to look forward to,” she said.
