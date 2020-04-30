ST. THOMAS — What do a bank, a longtime businessman, and actress and a fraternity have in common?
They’re among the latest individuals, civic organizations and businesses performing acts of kindness in the aftermath of COVID-19.
FirstBank
FirstBank, which has branches territorywide and in the British Virgin Islands, has taken a number of preventive measures to safeguard employees and customers as well as assist the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank recently donated $5,000 to My Brother’s Workshop to provide meals to the most vulnerable in the territory.
In its effort to enforce social distancing measures, FirstBank has increased drive-thru transactions and check deposit limits through its mobile banking App for its customers’ convenience.
Plaskett, Naughton and Cibone
On Monday, V.I. Delegate Stacey Plaskett, with the help of donations from Cibone restaurant and Naturi Naughton of the television series “Power,” began providing 100 meals, per day, this week, to ease the coronavirus burden for St. Croix residents. Naughton, a distant cousin to former assistant Tourism Commissioner Brad Nugent, stars as Tasha St. Patrick in the STARZ network series.
Plaskett acknowledged how charities and food pantries in the Virgin Islands need more donations as they struggle to keep up with the higher demand for aid during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As a food retailer, the owners of Cibone have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. They stepped up to the plate tremendously,” Plaskett said.
She praised the help of Naughton, Greg and Almitra Richards of Cibone restaurant, their head chef, Jamal Miranda, and the restaurants entire team who she said “have done and continue to do an outstanding job in providing these nutritious meals to our community.”
“In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Virgin Islanders and our produce farmers. Each day of this week, individuals or families in need can call the Cibone restaurant at 340-719-2663 to request a free meal,” she said.
Jason J. Henry
Moving forward. Jason J. Henry has been doing just that for the last six years.
Prior to his birthday on April 27, he shopped for menu items to be dropped off at My Brother’s Table, a nonprofit in Frederiksted that feeds the less fortunate, for in-house cooks to prepare.
On his birthday Monday, Henry and his children spent a few hours serving meals to 100 individuals.
“I get to share my cake with the less fortunate — and it’s my way of saying ‘thank you for life,’” he told The Daily news Wednesday. “It’s my way of giving back.”
Henry said he uses the time to also teach his two sets of twins — 10-year-olds Justin and Sophia and 9-year-olds Savanna and Isabella — about respect and empathy for others.
The children donned masks and gloves on Monday to help serve the meals that included fish, barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese, punch — and of course, birthday cake.
“They enjoy doing this service and I’ve seen them be transformed. They’ve gone from describing people as ‘homeless’ to ‘less fortunate,’” he said. “I tell them they don’t know the circumstances that led the person to the streets, and that everyone is a human being and they should treat them like a human being.”
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity
With classes canceled for the rest of the year due to COVID-19, members of the St. Croix Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., recently gave senior students at two public high schools on St. Croix a few of the tools needed to make learning easier.
Under the guidance of the fraternity’s Scholarship Committee members Joe Pierce, Rick Mullgrav, Clement Heyliger and Jimmy Warren, 30 mobile WiFi hotspots were donated to the graduating classes of St. Croix Educational Complex and St. Croix Central High School.
Guided by their motto, “Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift,” the men recognized that many senior students do not have access to the internet at home. The classrooms were among the places the students could get internet access before schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation of the WiFi hotspots will allow members of the graduating Class of 2020 to work toward graduating, applying to college, trade schools or even jobs.
