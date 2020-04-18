The British Virgin Islands has suffered its first death blamed on the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The sad news was announced Saturday by Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Social Development Calvin Malone.
According to BVI officials, the victim was a 52-year-old woman who first came to the territory's attention when her case, the fourth in the territory, was announced during a House of Assembly hearing on Thursday.
Of the three previous COVID-19 cases, two individuals have recovered and the territory is awaiting test results to determine the status of the third.
The territory is now is testing nearly two dozen people who may have come in contact with the woman, according to Malone. Test samples have been flown to the Caribbean Public Health Agency lab in Trinidad and results are expected today.
Previously, BVI officials said that seven of the woman's contacts do not show any signs of the virus, but have been quarantined as a safety precaution.
Malone is urging anyone who may have had contact with the victim to contact the BVI government's medical hotline so they can be examined.
“The information received so far indicate to us that it would be in the Territory’s best interest to extend the curfew period while efforts continue to track and contain possible chains of transmission,” Malone said in his statement.
While promising an update shortly, Malone's Saturday afternoon statement did not offer any details of how much longer the quarantine might last, or what measures will be taken to allow residents who have spent the last two weeks in lockdown to prepare for an extended period at home.
On Friday, the U.S. Virgin Islands announced its death toll related to the virus has increased to three.
