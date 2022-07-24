Supervisor of Elections Caroline F. Fawkes, announced a record setting number of early voters have cast their ballot to date, following the first week of early voting for the 2022 primary election.
With over a week remaining for the Aug. 6 primary election, early Fawkes continues to encourage residents to get out and vote early to avoid the lines on Election Day.
Voting continues today through Monday, Aug. 1. Early voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on St. Thomas and St. Croix, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on St. John.
The early voting locations are:
St. Croix — Elections Office, Sunny Isle Shopping Center Unit 26; St. Joseph Church Hospitality Lounge
St. Thomas-St. John — Charlotte Amalie High School gym; Tutu Park Mall (former Scotia Bank location) and Julius Sprauve Elementary School cafeteria.
The numbers of electors who have participated in Early Voting from July 18, 2022, to date are are 2,032. The breakdown by island is as follows:
St. Thomas – 943; St. Croix – 1,045 and St. John – 44.