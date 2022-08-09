The V.I. Health Department on Monday confirmed the territory’s 122nd COVID-19 death.
Health announced in a news release that the deceased is an 89-year-old St. Thomas man. Health extended condolences to the victim’s family.
The department said it is continuing to work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourages the public to become fully vaccinated and boosted. It also urged residents to continue following all precautionary measures by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in crowded public areas, cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly, and washing your hands often with soap and warm water.
So far, 52 COVID deaths have been reported on St. Croix, 65 on St. Thomas, and 5 on St. John. Additionally, 63 deaths have been reported in the British Virgin Islands.