It's Biden

Pennsylvania secures Biden’s win of presidency; Harris makes history as VP-elect
The Associated Press and several major networks announced Saturday that Joseph R. Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States after defeating President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and clinching a majority of electoral votes.
Biden was leading Trump with 253 electoral votes Saturday when MSNBC, during a special edition of “Morning Joe” announced just after 12:30 Virgin Islands time that Biden had secured the majority of Electoral College votes. Biden’s former home state of Pennsylvania delivered the crucial 20 votes — three more than the 270 needed. Vote counting continues in many states, including Georgia, where Biden has a slim lead and a chance to flip the traditionally red state, blue.
Biden, 77, who is leading in popular votes, already has made history as the first presidential candidate to have the most votes cast — more than 74 million — in a presidential race. The victory makes Sen. Kamala Harris, 56, of California the first woman ever elected as vice president. She was the first Black woman of Indian descent nominated on a major party’s ticket, and will be the highest-ranking woman ever in the presidential line of succession as of the inauguration in January. Both Harris and Biden have ties in the Virgin Islands.
Biden often visited St. Croix, both as vice president and as vice president, where he rents a home on the island’s East End. Harris, who attended Howard University, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which has four chapters in the Virgin Islands — undergraduate chapters at both the University of Virgin Islands campus and a graduate chapter on St. Thomas and St. Croix. It was not immediately known Saturday whether organization members will hold celebrations in her honor.
Among the first to issue congratulatory remarks was former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who made her own history when she was nominated to run for president, but lost to Trump.
Biden is expected to address the nation at 9 p.m. AST.