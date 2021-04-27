The Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix released a second plume of dangerous into a flare stack at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, DPNR has confirmed.
The release, which exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency limit, occurred at the same flare #8 as during last week's exceedence.
The refinery has contended that in the flare process the dangerous hydrogen sulphide is transformed into the less dangerous chemical sulfur dioxide, but this has differed from statements from DPNR and the refinery has not released detailed information about the chemicals released.
As advised by the V.I. Health Department last week, residents should seek shelter inside or relocate away from the fumes.
DPNR is on site investigating the incident, a spokesman said. This is a developing story.