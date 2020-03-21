In an address to the territory on Saturday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. ordered the closure of large portions of the Virgin Islands economy in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, all non-essential government workers are ordered to stay home, all bars are ordered closed, all restaurants are ordered to offer only take-out services and taxis are ordered to operate at half capacity.
On Wednesday, the stay-at-home order will expand to all non-essential Virgin Islands businesses.
“We are asking our residents to stay at home unless absolutely necessary,” Bryan said, “We do not take these decisions lightly. We are motivated by the critical need to keep our community safe.”
Noting that "we can't close the airports," Bryan ordered all guest houses, villas and similar businesses to not accept new guests for 30 days, beginning Wednesday.
"If you are coming to the Virgin Islands, you will not have anywhere to stay for the next 30 days," Bryan said.
Six individuals in the Virgin Islands have tested positive for COVID-19, four on St. Thomas and two on St. Croix. As of Saturday, 43 tests were pending according to information presented by the governor Saturday.
