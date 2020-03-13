The Virgin Islands Department of Health announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday night.
The territory’s first case is a resident with recent international travel history to one of the five locations having widespread transmission of the disease.
Health officials have been closely monitoring the global outbreak and building capacity to respond to a positive case of coronavirus in the territory.
“The Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed today at 4 p.m. that we now have a positive, confirmed case of COVID-19 disease in the U.S. Virgin Islands. We must continue to remain vigilant," the release states.
The Health Department is asking that anyone with flu-like symptoms who has traveled to China, Iran, South Korea, Europe or Japan in the last 14 day to self-quarantine and call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519.
Citing non-existent health privacy rules, the V.I. Health Department would not identify which island the individual with the confirmed case resides on. Federal health privacy laws only protect "individually identifiable health information," according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The V.I. Health Department has routinely provided basic demographic information on cases of Zika, chikungunya and dengue during past outbreaks.
