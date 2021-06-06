Lt. Gov. Roach is out of the territoryLt. Gov. Tregenza Roach is out of the territory on a personal matter and will return June 16.
During his absence, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory will assume the duties of the lieutenant governor, as per the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands.
Water service to be interrupted in FrederikstedWater outages will affect residents of Frederiksted, St. Croix, today and Wednesday as a Water and Power Authority contractor completes waterline tie ins and other final work associated with the West End Water Rehabilitation Project.
Work on Queen Cross and East streets will interrupt traffic from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and on Wednesday, and it will require closures on King and Queen streets and at the Customs House from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Customers may experience periods of reduced water pressure while personnel test water quality in the area.
Abandoned vehicles to be cleared from lotThe Public Works Department and the Office of the St. Thomas/Water Island Administrator are giving owners of abandoned vehicles at the Fort Christian parking lot on St. Thomas until Friday to claim their cars before they are disposed of.
Owners of the vehicles should contact the parking lot office at 340-774-7046 as soon as possible.
Several abandoned vehicles have been neglected and are in violation of the rules and regulations of the parking lot.
Vehicles that are not removed by 4:30 p.m., Friday, will be impounded by the V.I. Police Department and transferred to the Property and Procurement Department for disposal.
Violators will also be subject to a fine of up to $2,500 per vehicle.
— Daily News Staff