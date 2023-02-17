Lt. Gov. Roach: Property tax credits deadline March 1
Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach reminds property owners that the deadline to apply for property tax credits against their 2023 property tax bills is March 1.
Applications can be found online at ltg.gov.vi and at the Offices of the Tax Assessor on St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John.
To be eligible for Homestead credits against the 2023 property tax bill, a person must be the property owner of record within the period of Jan. 2, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, for the 2023 tax year. Property owners may not apply for more than two credits.
Tax credits are available in the following categories:
• General Homestead: maximum tax credit- $400
• Veterans: maximum tax credit- $650
• Seniors: maximum tax credit- $500
• Disabled: maximum tax credit- $500
• Class 1 Inheritance: tax credit- equal to 80% of the real property taxes levied until $5,000 or more of improvements are made on said property.
• Visitable Home: maximum tax credit- equal to 20% of the taxes levied by the Tax Assessor. Certification from the Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources is required.
Property owners are reminded that they are still required by law to pay a minimum property tax of $180. Detailed descriptions of all tax credits are available at the Offices of the Tax Assessor. Eligible property owners may visit or call for additional information: St. Thomas/St. John at (340) 774-2991 or St. Croix at (340) 773-6449.
Temporary parking lot in Lindbergh Bay for travelers
Temporary daily parking will be available for persons traveling via King Airport on St. Thomas starting Monday.
The new temporary parking lot is adjacent to the former Island Beachcomber Hotel. It will be open daily and can be used free of charge by people traveling via King Airport. Overnight parking is not allowed in the temporary parking lot.
Parking is provided at the user’s own risk. Travelers may walk to the airport or make their own arrangements to be transported from the temporary lot to the airport.
Travelers that do not wish to use the lot are advised to arrange to be dropped off and picked up when traveling via King Airport. Public parking has been temporarily restricted at the airport since November 2022 during the final construction phase of the airport’s new parking and transportation center.
Renovated restrooms at Lindbergh Bay Beach open
The newly renovated public restrooms at Lindbergh Bay Beach on St. Thomas are now open for public use.
In August 2022, the V.I. Port Authority awarded TMZ Construction a contract to refurbish the restrooms, which had fallen into disrepair due to repeated vandalism. The repairs cost the Port Authority $84,660.
VIPA has implemented new operating rules to prevent future vandalism of the facility. The restrooms will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. daily. VIPA asks the public to refrain from damaging or removing any items from the restrooms and shower facilities.