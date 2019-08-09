Friday
Free single parent dinner
The Family of Faith AME Church and Pastor Charles L. Brown Jr. will host a free dinner for single parents tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Red Hook Plaza on St. Thomas above Banco Popular. The entrance is up the hill in the back. Childcare will be provided on the premises and there will be a school supply giveaway. Call 917-312-3782 for reservations.
School uniforms
The Parents Matter Family Support Group continues its fifth annual uniform redistribution drive. The collection phase will last through Aug. 19 and the redistribution will be held Aug. 24. Gather and donate (clean) school uniforms and other school related accessories and drop off at Magras Cleaners in Four Winds Plaza on St. Thomas Mondays through Saturdays. Call 340-643-4342 for details.
Poetry night
Island Rootz Vegetarian Restaurant in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, hosts a poetry, spoken word and open mic night Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m.
Benefit concert
A benefit concert for the Ronald Lee Jr. Scholarship Fund will take place tonight at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church on St. John at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children 12 and under and $15 for adults. The evening will include musical entertainment, a live auction, refreshments and more. All proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.
Movie night
Enjoy a family oriented movie with Youth Arise on St. Thomas tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free and there will be free popcorn and drinks.
Basket weaving
A free basket weaving demonstration by weaver Matthew Gibney will be held today, Wednesday and Thursday at the Annaberg Ruins on St. John from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday
Fitness challenge
A V.I. Rock Fit Challenge will be held at the UVI baseball field on St. Thomas from 8 to 11 a.m., featuring a full body circuit designed to test strength, endurance, agility and power using of one of the most versatile fitness tools out there, sandbags.
No matter what your training style, this health awareness building event will push you out of your comfort zone. General admission is $25. Register on www.eventbrite.com. Proceeds go to a charity/school on island to assist in the rebuilding of a home.
Science Saturday
Lattes in Paradise in American Yacht Harbor on St. Thomas will host an Exploring Photosynthesis August Science Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kids can explore photosynthesis and different types of plants that live anywhere and everywhere, from the top of the mountain to the sea floor, and make sketches and leaf etchings. Admission is free.
Reiki class
Breathe St. Thomas will host a Tea & Reiki session Saturday at 3 p.m. Class is donation based.
Sunday
Pistarckle auditions
Pistarckle Theater in Tillett Gardens on St. Thomas will hold audition for their 2019-20 season production opener “Ain’t Misbehavin’” Sunday and Monday at 6:30 p.m. The show opens in October. Bring a prepared song and sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. For information call the theater at 340-775-7877 or director Frank Bartolucci at 340-998-5611.
Face mask party
Cultured Naturals will be hosting an educational and fun face mask spa-rty at the store in Christiansted on Sunday from noon to 2:30 p.m. Learn about the skin and how to care for it naturally and effectively with easily sourced ingredients. Masks will be created to tackle common skin concerns such as acne, wrinkles, dryness, oiliness and hyperpigmentation. Fee is $30 per person.
Tuesday
Dominoes
The St. Thomas Domino League plays every Tuesday at Sib’s on the Mountain from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Entry fee is $55 per person or $100 for a team of two. Proceeds benefit the Family Resource Center.
Wednesday
Head Start expo
Head Start will host a parent orientation and expo Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sports, Parks and Recreation building in Cruz Bay on St. John. Parents and children are invited to meet the Head Start management and staff to get a deeper understanding of the program, receive information about policies and procedures, learn the importance of school readiness and how parents can help, and receive enrollment letters that must be presented on the first day of school.
Posture workshop
A free posture workshop with Dr. Jerry Smith will be held Wednesday at Therapy Works in Barbel Plaza on St. Thomas from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Register at 340-779-4678.
Thursday
Coffee cupping
Virgin Islands Coffee Roasters Café and Tasting Room holds a free coffee cupping every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their location in The Plaza across from Havensight Mall. Discover the different nuances of coffee by observing the aromas and tastes with their master coffee roaster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.