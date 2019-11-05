Bryan to accompany his daughter on college visits
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., expected back early this week from Washington, is extending his stay to accompany his daughter who is visiting colleges and universities ahead of graduation next year, according to a news release from Government House.
Bryan had been off-island for meetings with congressional leaders and officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the departments of Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development and Treasury.
The meetings, which focused on disaster recovery funding and averting the Medicaid fiscal cliff, “were successful,” and “the governor now has to shift to his equally important duty as a father to accompany his daughter as she considers this most important decision in her future endeavors,” the release stated.
Monday’s planned press briefing was canceled by Government House. Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, will serve as governor until Bryan returns on Saturday.
CZM hearing tonight on ‘floating boat’ restaurant
The Coastal Zone Management will hold a public hearing tonight on requests for minor CZM permit applications by Cowgirl Bebop, LLC for the installation of private moorings and the operation of a floating take-out restaurant between Mingo and Grass cays.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Turnbull Regional Library auditorium on St. Thomas.
Plans for the project can be reviewed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. by appointment at the Department of Planning and Natural Resources CZM’s office at the library. For an appointment, call Viola Hendrickson-VanSluytman at 340-774-3320.
Veterans, postal issues on town hall agenda tonight
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett will hold meetings tonight on St. Thomas and Wednesday on St. Croix to discuss postal services and issues affecting veterans in the Virgin Islands.
Tonight’s meeting — from 6 to 8 p.m. — will be held at the American Legion Post No. 90 on St. Thomas. On Wednesday, the meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Great Hall.
